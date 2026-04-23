Hormones and screentime threaten professional women's eye health

April marks Women's Eye Health and Safety Month. Although two-thirds of all blindness and visual impairment occur in women, All About Eyes director and ophthalmologist Dr Anesu Madikane says that women don’t necessarily see (pun intended!) their eye health as a problem that needs attention.

All About Eyes director and ophthalmologist Dr Anesu Madikane says that women don’t necessarily see (pun intended!) their eye health as a problem that needs attention. Image supplied.

Between monthly hormonal changes, emailing the graphic designer about the latest social media campaign, catching up on the Real Housewives of Durban, and getting sucked into TikTok drama, professional women bear the brunt of eye health complications.

Madikane recently took a moment to talk with Bizcommunity about why professional women are especially vulnerable to eye disease.

How are professional women affected by eye health complications?

If you look at how most professional women work today, it’s not surprising that eye symptoms are so common.

Long hours on screens, constant focus, and very little visual rest place a steady demand on the eyes.

Over time, that often shows up as dryness, fatigue, or vision that simply doesn’t feel as comfortable as it should.

At the same time, biological factors are at play. Hormonal changes across different stages of life can affect the eyes in subtle yet important ways, particularly regarding tear stability and comfort.

What I find interesting is that many women don’t necessarily see this as a problem that needs attention. They adjust. They push through. It becomes part of the routine.

And that’s usually where things start to compound.

What factors contribute to poor eye health among women?

It’s rarely one single cause. It’s usually a combination of things quietly adding up over time.

There’s the biological side, which we can’t change. But then there’s the environment we work in and how we respond to what our eyes tell us.

A big part of the issue is that people don’t always have access to clear, practical information.

It’s not always obvious what’s normal, what isn’t, or when something needs to be checked.

So symptoms get normalised. Appointments get delayed. And by the time someone comes in, it’s often something that could have been addressed much earlier.

Improving eye health doesn’t always start in the consulting room. It often starts with making information easier to understand and act on.

Why does maintaining eye health matter for a woman’s career?

Because your vision sits at the centre of how you work.

When your eyes are comfortable and your vision is clear, everything flows more easily. You can focus for longer, work more efficiently, and maintain consistency throughout the day.

But when something is off, even slightly, you feel it.

Tasks take more effort. You tire more quickly. Your concentration is not quite where it should be. It’s not always dramatic, but it is noticeable.

That’s why I don’t see good, comfortable vision as something extra. It is not a luxury. It is part of what allows you to function well in your role.

What steps can professional women take to protect their eye health?

It doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the most effective things are usually quite simple.

Regular eye examinations are important, even when everything seems fine. Many conditions develop gradually, and early detection makes a significant difference.

If your work involves screens, small habits help. Look away regularly, adjust your setup, and be mindful of how your eyes feel throughout the day.

And then there’s listening to your symptoms. Dryness, irritation, and fluctuating vision are not things to ignore or just get used to.

They are usually manageable, especially when addressed early. More than anything, it’s about consistency — small, intentional actions over time.

How can workplaces help support women’s visual wellness?

Workplaces have more influence here than people realise. The way a workspace is set up, including lighting, screen position, and the length of time people are expected to work without breaks, can either support visual comfort or slowly erode it.

Even small changes can make a difference. Encouraging breaks, improving ergonomics, and increasing awareness of how to manage screen use.

There is also a broader role in supporting access to care, whether through medical aid structures or by creating an environment where people feel comfortable addressing health concerns early.

When people can see comfortably, they work better. It is a simple but often overlooked connection.

Why should we observe Women’s Eye Health Month?

Because it gives us a reason to pay attention to something that is often overlooked, women are more affected by vision impairment globally. Still, access to care and even access to information are not always equal.

Creating awareness is important, but it has to go beyond that. It needs to translate into people understanding their symptoms, knowing when to seek help, and feeling able to do so.

For me, the bigger picture is this: Good, comfortable vision should not be a luxury.

Access to high-quality eye care, and the information that supports it, should be something people can actually reach, understand, and use.

Because when that happens, people come in earlier, outcomes improve, and eye care becomes something proactive rather than reactive.