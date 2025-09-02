Why women need to pay more attention to their eye health

Between scheduling your next mammogram and ensuring your next big project goes off without a hitch (so you get that well-deserved and hard-earned promotion), it's easy to forget your eye health. But, as a result of biological, hormonal, and lifestyle factors, women are more likely to suffer from vision challenges than men. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), women account for nearly two-thirds of the world’s visually impaired population.

Image credit: Cameron Murray on Dupe Photos

This highlights the importance of greater awareness around women’s eye health, particularly when it comes to conditions such as Dry Eye Syndrome, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Cataracts, and Glaucoma.

Unique health considerations

Hormonal changes during life stages such as pregnancy, menopause, or contraceptive use can sometimes influence eye comfort and contribute to conditions like Dry Eye Syndrome.

Though often overlooked, this condition is manageable with the right care.

As women age, conditions such as AMD and Glaucoma (also known as the ‘silent thief of sight’) become more important to monitor.

These are most effectively managed when detected early, which makes regular eye examinations an essential step in protecting long-term vision.

“Eye health is a vital pillar of women’s overall well-being and empowerment,” says Spec-Savers optometrist Eela Makan.

“By understanding these gender-specific risks and adopting simple preventive habits, women can safeguard their vision and preserve their quality of life into old age.”

Practical steps

Makan recommends practical steps for healthy eyes.

“Routine eye examinations are essential for early diagnosis of conditions like Glaucoma and AMD."

Protecting eyes with UV-blocking sunglasses reduces harmful sun damage.

Nutritional intake of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and leafy greens supports ocular health.

For those spending hours on digital devices, applying the 20-20-20 rule— looking at something six metres away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes—can ease eye strain significantly.

Early intervention

While many women balance demanding roles at home and at work, it’s important not to delay care.

Early intervention can prevent most vision-related complications.

In fact, the WHO estimates that up to 80% of blindness and vision impairment globally is avoidable with timely treatment.

Clear sight is not just about seeing well; it is about living well, staying independent and feeling empowered at every stage of life.