Why South Africa’s construction delays could signal systemic failures

South Africans across the board are affected by construction delays. A stalled clinic restricts access to healthcare, a delayed school disrupts learning, and a half-built police station limits safety and service delivery.

Source: Supplied. Chris Smith, senior vice president for MEA and APAC at RIB Software.

These consequences show that stronger planning, clearer co-ordination and better risk management have a major influence on public confidence and the country’s broader infrastructure progress.

Chris Smith, senior vice president for MEA and APAC at RIB Software, attests to this saying that construction delays have become one of the most persistent obstacles facing project delivery in South Africa.

His research shows that according to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, 79% of public infrastructure projects were delayed in the 2024/2025 financial year. To put that into perspective, out of the 206 projects, only 164 were completed.

Breakdowns across projects

Fortunately, there is growing recognition across the sector that better information flow can strengthen project delivery. But is this recognition enough to drive transformation?

"Aside from the havoc these delays cause for our country’s infrastructure, which affects the delivery of schools, clinics, police stations, and other facilities that communities rely on for basic services, the extent of this disruption shows a deeper issue in planning, co-ordination, and execution across the sector," Smith says.

"South African construction teams often operate in environments where analogue processes, fragmented communication and disconnected systems slow decision-making, making it difficult for project owners and contractors to respond to risks early or properly track performance metrics. Delays can build quickly and become difficult to manage; governance gaps start to show, and skills shortages become bottlenecks."

Smith uses the example of delays in the Eastern Cape to show how problems stack up across an entire project environment: "Issues such as design changes, scope creep, procurement gaps, labour shortages, weather disruptions, funding constraints, and weak site management all slow delivery.

"Corruption, theft and limited stakeholder engagement also add more pressure to the mix, proving that delays come from the full project ecosystem, including planning, communication, resources, regulation and oversight."

Digital adoption gap

Smith highlights that a major driver of delay patterns in South Africa is the lag in adopting digital tools throughout the project lifecycle.

"With a large number of contractors and project owners still relying on manual reporting, disjointed spreadsheets, or siloed systems that store information separately, data quickly becomes scattered, leaving teams unable to proactively trace the early indicators that often become the cause of major disruptions.

"Missed communication, incomplete documentation and late reporting become blind spots that influence schedules, budgets and resource allocation. This is where stronger data visibility becomes essential for planning risk scenarios, monitoring changes, tracking procurement, and predicting resource availability in real time.

"When cost, schedule, and supply chain are integrated into a single environment, predictive planning becomes a simple exercise. This improved visibility also strengthens accountability.

"When information is freely available across the ecosystem, finding the root cause of an issue is quicker and easier, reducing escalation time and the impact. Shared understanding encourages better collaboration between project owners, contractors, and suppliers, breaking down silo’s and building a collective ethos of responsibility and ownership."

Recognising early warnings

The real shift, says Smith, will come from understanding the patterns behind delays and treating them as signals rather than surprises: "Early indicators need to be recognised and acted on before a delay becomes visible on site, supported by structured processes and data monitoring that capture and analyse these signs with discipline.

"When teams do this consistently, preventing disputes, reducing claim escalation and maintaining steadier progress becomes a natural part of successful project delivery."

Smith cautions that as infrastructure investment gains renewed national attention, the sector’s credibility will depend on its ability to deliver on time.

"The high rate of delays recorded in the 2024/2025 financial year shows us what is at stake. If the country hopes to build stronger momentum, project teams must be able to leverage better alignment across the full project ecosystem to support delivery environments that encourage transparency, stability and consistent performance."

South Africa’s construction delays can no longer be written off as random disruptions, Smith stresses. "They are warning signals that the project environment needs deeper structural renewal.

"By recognising patterns sooner, acting on early warning signs and strengthening information flow, the sector can turn a long-standing challenge into a catalyst for better planning, stronger accountability and more resilient infrastructure delivery."