InterContinental unveils limited-edition suites in collaboration with MTArt artist Claire Luxton

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts Luxury and Lifestyle Collection, has collaborated with MTArt Agency artist Claire Luxton to unveil a series of fully immersive experiences at InterContinental London Park Lane, InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

The experiences celebrate the joy of worldliness and the magic of global travel as told through a Claire Luxton lens.The Claire Luxton Experience at InterContinental heroes limited-edition suites which have been designed and curated by the artist to depict her interpretation of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.Taking cues from her personal travels and inspirations, Luxton brings the brand to life through the natural flora and fauna signature to her artwork in combination with an array of sensory experiences, including a drawn bath, curated mini bar and soundscape. Every detail and room accent across the suites has been transformed to reflect the artist’s style with features including bespoke artwork, soft furnishings, and oversized Great Purple Emperor and Emerald Swallowtail-inspired butterflies – which are suspended from ceilings – that represent InterContinental hotels in Japan and Southeast Asia, respectively.A drawn bath experience with a curated soundscape, aromas and florals – including boat orchids as a nod to the more than 50 InterContinental hotels throughout China – enhances the stay for guests. Additional discoveries in the suites include a mini bar with varied drinks and snacks from InterContinental destinations such as Brazil and France plus a special playlist and coffee table books reflecting Luxton’s travels.Luxton says: "I’m thrilled to partner with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts again, interpreting the brand’s story of worldliness. Global travel inspires my work, and I hope it shines through in every detail of the collaboration, from the foyer florals and the hotel team’s custom scarves to the drawn bath experience and the artworks themselves. Each flower and animal within my work for InterContinental reflects a hotel or resort from its past, present or future. In curating the design of these suites and experiences, I sought to explore the delicate equilibrium between humans and nature while celebrating the magic of wanderlust."• Lobbies will be transformed with butterflies and vibrant floral installations that pay homage to distinctive InterContinental locales around the world. InterContinental London Park Lane has partnered with Moyses Stevens, Official Florist to HRH The Queen, to bring to life the beauty of the English countryside and celebrate InterContinental London Park Lane being the site of the childhood home of Her Majesty.• At InterContinental New York Barclay and Dubai Festival City, Claire Luxton-inspired food and beverage offerings will be available, including a selection of cocktails, mocktails and afternoon tea.• Additionally, specially curated uniform accessories will adorn hotel staff, with team members wearing floral silk scarves and pocket squares featuring the Indian Peafowl - a nod to InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort.• An exclusive Instagram filter has also been created by the artist utilising elements of the InterContinental commissioned artwork.InterContinental’s collaboration with Luxton, who is represented by award-winning talent agency MTArt, builds on the brand’s 75th Anniversary celebration. In December, Luxton created an installation that was projected onto the façade of InterContinental London Park Lane. The artwork depicted the global journey of the pioneering luxury hotel brand – from motifs with a Blue and Yellow Macaw, representing the first InterContinental hotel in Belém, Brazil, to the Mediterranean Moluccella, spotlighting the brand’s growing portfolio in Italy with InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace poised to open later this year.Tom Rowntree, vice president global marketing for luxury brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, comments: "InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has delighted worldly travelers by bringing luxury experiences to every corner of the globe for more than 75 years. As we redefine our ethos of discovery and modern luxury, we’re excited to welcome visitors and locals alike with a fresh approach to the guest experience, starting with our collaboration with Claire Luxton. She’s tapped into her own global travels to inform and inspire her interpretation of the brand’s rich heritage and pioneering spirit. The result is a unique experience of discovery that captures the beauty and energy of InterContinental’s far-flung destinations."Marine Tanguy, founder of MTArt Agency, adds: "The hospitality sector has typically been an early adopter of art and experience but with ad spend in the travel and leisure sector continuing to increase, there is opportunity for brands to stand out, create greater accessibility to art and a deeper connection with their customers. A symbiotic partnership like InterContinental has created with Claire elevates their art from a gallery experience to an immersive and engaging one that will stand out in this competitive and tough post-pandemic landscape."The Claire Luxton Experience will be available at InterContinental London Park Lane, InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Dubai Festival City from 2 June until mid-July 2022.