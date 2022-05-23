Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent

As air travel returns, Emirates' recruiters are busy meeting and hiring candidates in 30 cities from now until the end of June. In this latest drive, Emirates' teams will travel from Australia to the UK, and dozens of European cities in between, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain. The recruitment team will be conducting validation interviews in Johannesburg, from 28-29 May 2022.