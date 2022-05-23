Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent

As air travel returns, Emirates' recruiters are busy meeting and hiring candidates in 30 cities from now until the end of June. In this latest drive, Emirates' teams will travel from Australia to the UK, and dozens of European cities in between, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain. The recruitment team will be conducting validation interviews in Johannesburg, from 28-29 May 2022.
Source: Supplied
All interested candidates are to apply online and shortlisted applicants will then be invited to meet the recruiters.
Abdulaziz Al Ali, Emirates group’s executive vice president for human resources says: "There’s no more exciting airline than Emirates for anyone interested in a flying career, and we’ve received tremendous interest since we began our recruitment drive for cabin crew in November.
"While parts of the application process are done online, we always make the effort to meet our candidates in person whenever we can, and that is why our talent acquisition team is doing a whirlwind 30-city tour over the next six weeks to assess prospective candidates."
Interested candidates can read more about the Emirates cabin crew role, and apply online.