First Choice High Protein launches new variants

First Choice High Protein, a ready-to-drink milk-based beverage, is expanding its range with the launch of High Protein Balance (15g).

Image supplied

Building on the High Protein Max (27g) and High Protein Recovery (21g), the new Balance (15g) variant offers a moderate protein boost tailored for daily routines.

According to Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, the addition reflects a shift towards more accessible, lifestyle-focused nutrition.

“Consumers are looking for simple, effective ways to support balanced, healthy routines. High Protein Balance (15g) is designed for everyday use, delivering just the right amount of protein in a convenient, great-tasting format. Many adults who aren’t training at high intensity still aim to include a steady source of protein across the day to support muscle maintenance, satiety and overall wellbeing. Alongside High Protein Recovery (21g) and High Protein Max (27g), it completes a trio that caters to different needs and activity levels.”

Thulile Memela, brand manager at First Choice, adds that High Protein Balance (15g) is ideal for consumers who want to make healthier choices without the intensity of high-performance products.

“It’s fat-free, contains no added sugar, and is high in calcium, delivering 15g of protein per serving. We created Balance for people prioritising wellness in their daily routines. Today’s consumers are informed and intentional, seeking clean labels, protein-rich options, and products that fit seamlessly into their busy lives.”

Developed in collaboration with NPD food scientists and flavour experts, the range uses milk protein concentrate to help support muscle maintenance and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

With casein as the main protein source, it provides a more sustained release of amino acids over time, while maintaining a smooth, enjoyable taste.

High Protein Balance (15g) is available in Creamy (an unflavoured variant ideal for using in smoothies and other recipes), Strawberry and Choc Hazelnut, delivering an indulgent experience without compromising on nutritional value.

Maccaferri concludes: “At Woodlands Dairy, we’re committed to developing products that meet evolving consumer needs. The High Protein range is proudly made in South Africa, supporting local farming and employment, and packaged in 100% recyclable cartons. Our goal is simple: provide convenient, nutritious options that help South Africans make healthier choices, every day.”

The range is available at retailers nationwide, including Checkers, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay and Spar, as well as selected pharmacies, convenience stores, and online via Takealot and Uber Eats.