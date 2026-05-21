ABC Q1 2026 Newspapers | A slow start as Free Newspapers steady the ship

Despite a slow start to the year as paid newspapers came under pressure in the first quarter of 2026, a stable performance from free newspapers meant that the overall newspaper circulation declined by only 1.3% year-on-year.

The ABC Q1 2026 shows a slow start to the year, with Free newspapers steadying the ship (Image: @Bizcommunity)

This was the data released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) today, Thursday, 21 May.

Paid daily, weekly and weekend newspapers all registered year-on-year declines after stabilising somewhat in 2025.

Daily newspapers fell 7% year-on-year, while weekend newspapers were down 17.1%.

Quarterly declines were much more limited.

Despite this, the total newspaper and magazine circulation registered a fourth consecutive annual increase in the first quarter of 2026, according to the ABC.

Daily newspapers

At the end of Q4 2025, Dailies stabilised. In Q1 2026, Dailies lost 1.7% on the previous quarter.

In Q4 2025, Business Day was the best performing daily on the previous quarter and on the prior year and it continued this performance in Q1 2026 with increases on both the quarter and year.

It was one of only three South African newspapers to show an increase on the previous quarter, with The Star and The Witness also showing increases on the previous quarter.

However, Business Day was the only Daily with an increase on the prior year.

It was bad news for The Sowetan with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 49,028 49,028 7.7% -8.3% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 26,481 26,481 -4.1% -9.2% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 14,463 103 14,566 0.2% -5.0% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 13,904 13,904 -1.8% -10.3% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 13,015 4,219 17,234 -0.6% -9.0% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 11,052 2,714 13,766 3.1% 9.5% Citizen, The (Daily MD, Mo-Fr 9,956 10,024 19,980 -8.5% -4.6% Sowetan MD, Mo-Fr 9,875 5,084 14,959 -19.4% -21.7% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 9,281 566 9,847 -2.0% -2.4% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,192 500 9,692 -2.6% -0.5% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 6,668 6,668 -12.6% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,484 2,624 7,108 -3.2% -15.8% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 3,817 2,277 6,094 10.8% -0.1% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 3,750 15,002 18,752 2.7% -5.0% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 3,154 2,624 5,778 -5.8% -19.3% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 2,932 4,492 7,424 -2.0% -10.5% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 2,253 5,486 7,739 -1.6% -8.2% Total 193,305 55,715 249,020 -1.7% -5.3%

Weekly newspapers

Seven of the eight Weeklies posted declines on the previous quarter and prior year, leading to a 6.9% decrease on the previous quarter and a 21.1% decrease on the prior year.

Mail & Guardian was unable to capitalise on its gains in Q4 2025. In contrast to its double-figure losses in Q4 2025, Daily Maverick increased by double figures on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Soccer Laduma and Son Weekly both posted double-digit declines on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Th 17,643 17,643 -16.7% -28.9% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 17,273 17,273 -0.7% -17.8% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 12,999 60 13,059 -12.0% -25.6% Daily Maverick Wkly, Sat 12,107 1,570 13,677 41.8% 21.4% Post, The Wkly, Wed 10,408 2,772 13,180 -2.7% -13.7% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 4,697 91 4,788 -5.1% -19.5% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 3,891 3,891 -7.3% -20.7% Voice, The Wkly, Fr No Submission Total 79,018 4,493 83,511 -6.9% -21.1%

Weekend newspapers

After finding some stabilisation in 21025, Weekend newspapers all registered year-on-year declines in Q 1 2026.

A third of the Weekend newspapers had increases on the previous quarter, and only one Weekend newspaper, Weekend Witness, also had an increase on the prior year.

In total, the category decline 1.4% on the previous quarter and 11.7% on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 50,256 50,256 6.9% -10.1% Sunday Times Wknd 47,142 5,539 52,681 -5.6% -9.9% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 31,166 31,166 -2.7% -12.0% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 12,286 100 12,386 5.1% -3.9% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wkly, Sat 12,124 2 12,126 -7.9% -29.7% Sunday World Wknd 7,470 3,350 10,820 -9.8% -14.9% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 6,793 4,789 11,582 -8.4% -17.3% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 3,587 2,448 6,035 11.4% 4.0% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,150 4,828 7,978 -0.4% -4.9% Total 173,974 21,056 195,030 -1.4% -11.7%

Local newspapers

Of the 20 Local newspapers, eight had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, while 15 had an increase on the previous quarter and 10 on the prior year.

This strong showing saw the category increase on the previous quarter by 5.7%. Unfortunately, it declined by 3.65 on the prior year.

Stand outs include George Herald, The Weslander, Paarl Post and Mosselbay Advertiser.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year African Reporter Wkly, Fr 11,944 11,944 0.4% -2.7% George Herald (Thursday Wkly, Th 6,385 4,306 10,691 13.2% 35.7% The Kokstad Advertiser Wkly, Th 5,197 5,812 11,009 0.4% 0.0% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 4,385 5,542 9,927 13.0% 43.8% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 3,812 4,423 8,235 56.9% 53.4% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Th 3,674 2,353 6,027 -4.4% 0.6% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 2,880 1,997 4,877 12.5% 41.5% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday Wkly, Th 2,475 2,865 5,340 2.9% 0.6% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 2,444 17,063 19,507 0.1% 3.6% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 2,413 16,967 19,380 0.3% 2.6% Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 2,232 20,527 22,759 2.4% 7.6% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 1,345 1,229 2,574 -0.5% -5.3% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,036 4,133 5,169 19.0% -9.0% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 1,000 8,677 9,677 -0.1% 4.7% Die Pos Wkly, Th 964 756 1,720 -1.5% -34.6% Courier Wkly, Th 906 1,607 2,513 31.8% -0.8% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Th 832 2,441 3,273 1.0% -10.7% Talk of the Town Wkly, Th 738 738 -17.5% -12.7% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 283 1,692 1,975 107.0% -31.7% South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Wed 16 5,980 5,996 0.1% -0.2% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr Resigned Observer Daller Wkly, Fr Rebranded Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th Changed Sector Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th Changed Sector South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th Changed Sector Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th Changed Sector Streeknuus Wkly, Fr Ceased Publishing Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th Ceased Publishing Total 54,961 108,370 163,331 5.7% -3.6%

Free newspapers

Free newspapers had a stable performance in Q1 2026, which helped to slow the total newspaper category decline for the year.

Free newspapers showed a decline of 3% on the previous quarter and 0.2% on the prior year. The majority of the newspapers in this category showed incremental gains or losses.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,148 Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 99,100 -9.2% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 85,235 City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 Vukani Wkly, Wed 76,009 Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,996 Asambeni Taxi Times F 69,850 -53.4% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 65,225 Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Tue 64,980 North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,800 -0.1% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 59,980 4.7% 12.2% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,861 -0.1% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 55,290 0.1% 0.6% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,102 0.2% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 52,700 -0.7% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 51,100 Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 49,847 -0.3% -1.3% Thembisan F 49,835 0.3% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,460 0.1% -0.1% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 46,214 Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 45,531 1.8% 2.5% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Th 44,985 Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 44,980 -50.6% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant Wkly, Th 44,890 Community Newspapers Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,800 -0.1% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 42,950 0.2% -0.6% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,887 -0.2% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 Ethekwini Times Wkly, Wed 40,980 Umlazi Times Wkly, Wed 40,980 Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 40,963 -0.6% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 40,216 -0.5% -1.6% Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 40,024 Rekord North Wkly, Th 39,954 0.1% 0.3% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 Kempton Express Wkly, Th 39,424 -19.2% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,683 -0.3% -0.4% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 38,147 -0.1% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 38,075 0.3% 0.1% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,633 -0.2% -0.8% Rekord East Wkly, Tue 35,906 -0.1% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,184 -0.2% -0.3% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star Wkly, Wed 34,980 North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,873 2.2% -0.1% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,800 2.4% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch Wkly, Wed 33,970 6.5% 9.7% Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,819 0.4% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,570 0.1% 0.1% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,784 -0.2% -1.1% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Th 30,690 Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,452 -0.9% -0.6% Vista Wkly, Th 30,142 -0.2% -0.2% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,087 -0.1% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 Record Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,980 0.1% 0.1% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,972 -0.1% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 5.8% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 2.1% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Th 29,881 Polokwane Observer Wkly, Th 29,763 -0.2% 0.1% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 29,640 -0.2% -0.3% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,427 -0.5% -0.7% False Bay Echo Wkly, Th 29,269 Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 29,042 -0.1% Record Noweto F 28,980 0.1% 0.1% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Th 28,677 Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 28,492 0.4% -0.1% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,510 Bolander Wkly, Wed 27,358 Berea Mail Wkly, Th 27,145 Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,490 Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,894 0.3% 0.2% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,284 0.4% -0.4% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 24,036 -0.1% Eikestadnuus Wkly, Th 23,797 -0.4% -1.0% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Wed 23,780 People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 21,793 -0.2% -0.4% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 21,001 0.1% 0.1% Hermanus Times Wkly, Wed 20,630 -0.5% -1.6% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor Wkly, Tue 20,309 -0.4% -0.7% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,268 -0.1% -0.2% Rekord West F 20,230 0.2% 0.1% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Mtly 20,000 People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,964 0.3% 0.5% Bonus Review F 19,899 -0.3% 0.1% Express Wkly, Wed 19,858 -0.1% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 -0.3% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 -0.3% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 Limpopo Today Wkly, Th 19,600 Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,566 -0.7% 0.4% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,365 0.1% -0.4% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,226 -0.2% -0.9% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,100 -0.3% -3.8% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 18,568 -0.1% Record Central F 18,535 0.2% 0.2% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,195 -0.3% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald Wkly, Tue 18,185 0.2% -0.3% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,075 -0.3% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,815 0.1% 0.2% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,067 -0.1% -0.2% Potchefstroom Herald Wkly, Fr 16,900 -0.2% -0.2% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 16,029 -0.1% Weskus Nuus F 15,382 -0.4% -0.5% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,053 -0.1% -0.1% Alex News F 14,796 Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,060 -0.1% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,054 -0.1% -0.2% Queensburgh News F 13,031 0.1% -0.1% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,202 -0.3% -1.9% Carletonville Herald Wkly, Fr 11,990 Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 The Rep Wkly, Mon 9,966 0.2% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Wed 9,885 Hazyview Herald F 9,795 Observer Daller Wkly, Fr 9,740 Corridor Gazette F 9,665 Herrie Wkly, Th 9,591 5.5% 27.9% Uthukela Eyethu F 9,573 -0.1% -4.2% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 Sentinel News Wkly, Fr 7,265 Capricorn Voice Wkly, Wed 5,842 -1.6% 0.3% Standerton Advertiser Wkly, Th 4,990 The Hilton Mtly 4,960 Vaalweekblad Wkly, Fr 4,950 Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,937 Polokwane Review Wkly, Wed 4,824 -1.5% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th 3,984 -0.1% Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 3,000 Suid Kaap / South Cape Forum Wkly, Fr 2,988 -0.1% Knysna-Plett Herald Wkly, Th 2,964 -2.8% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,918 0.9% 1.6% Estcourt Wkly, Th 2,270 13.8% -9.1% BT News Mtly Terminated Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa Wkly, Th Terminated East Griqualand Post Wkly, Fr Terminated Hamitown Journal Mtly Terminated Highveld Chronicle Wkly, Fr Terminated Inkundla Yezindaba Wkly, Fr Terminated Inner City Gazette F Terminated Kagisano Molopo News Mtly Terminated Naledi News F Terminated Sivubela Intuthuko F Terminated Thabachweu News/Nuus Mtly Terminated The Guard Newspaper F Terminated The Reporter F Terminated Weekly SA Mirror Wkly, Fr Terminated Observer Express Wkly, Fr Rebranded Kathorus Mail F Ceased Publishing Northern Eyethu Mtly Ceased Publishing Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch Mtly Ceased Publishing Total 4,433,653 -3.0% -0.2%



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