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    ABC Q1 2026 Newspapers | A slow start as Free Newspapers steady the ship

    Despite a slow start to the year as paid newspapers came under pressure in the first quarter of 2026, a stable performance from free newspapers meant that the overall newspaper circulation declined by only 1.3% year-on-year.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    21 May 2026
    21 May 2026
    The ABC Q1 2026 shows a slow start to the year, with Free newspapers steadying the ship (Image: @Bizcommunity)
    The ABC Q1 2026 shows a slow start to the year, with Free newspapers steadying the ship (Image: @Bizcommunity)

    This was the data released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) today, Thursday, 21 May.

    Paid daily, weekly and weekend newspapers all registered year-on-year declines after stabilising somewhat in 2025.

    Daily newspapers fell 7% year-on-year, while weekend newspapers were down 17.1%.

    Quarterly declines were much more limited.

    Despite this, the total newspaper and magazine circulation registered a fourth consecutive annual increase in the first quarter of 2026, according to the ABC.

    Daily newspapers

    At the end of Q4 2025, Dailies stabilised. In Q1 2026, Dailies lost 1.7% on the previous quarter.

    In Q4 2025, Business Day was the best performing daily on the previous quarter and on the prior year and it continued this performance in Q1 2026 with increases on both the quarter and year.

    It was one of only three South African newspapers to show an increase on the previous quarter, with The Star and The Witness also showing increases on the previous quarter.

    However, Business Day was the only Daily with an increase on the prior year.

    It was bad news for The Sowetan with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat49,02849,0287.7%-8.3%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr26,48126,481-4.1%-9.2%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr14,46310314,5660.2%-5.0%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat13,90413,904-1.8%-10.3%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr13,0154,21917,234-0.6%-9.0%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr11,0522,71413,7663.1%9.5%
    Citizen, The (DailyMD, Mo-Fr9,95610,02419,980-8.5%-4.6%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr9,8755,08414,959-19.4%-21.7%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr9,2815669,847-2.0%-2.4%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,1925009,692-2.6%-0.5%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr6,6686,668-12.6%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,4842,6247,108-3.2%-15.8%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr3,8172,2776,09410.8%-0.1%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr3,75015,00218,7522.7%-5.0%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,1542,6245,778-5.8%-19.3%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr2,9324,4927,424-2.0%-10.5%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,2535,4867,739-1.6%-8.2%
    Total193,30555,715249,020-1.7%-5.3%

    Weekly newspapers

    Seven of the eight Weeklies posted declines on the previous quarter and prior year, leading to a 6.9% decrease on the previous quarter and a 21.1% decrease on the prior year.

    Mail & Guardian was unable to capitalise on its gains in Q4 2025. In contrast to its double-figure losses in Q4 2025, Daily Maverick increased by double figures on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    Soccer Laduma and Son Weekly both posted double-digit declines on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Th17,64317,643-16.7%-28.9%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th17,27317,273-0.7%-17.8%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th12,9996013,059-12.0%-25.6%
    Daily MaverickWkly, Sat12,1071,57013,67741.8%21.4%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed10,4082,77213,180-2.7%-13.7%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th4,697914,788-5.1%-19.5%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr3,8913,891-7.3%-20.7%
    Voice, TheWkly, FrNo Submission
    Total79,0184,49383,511-6.9%-21.1%

    Weekend newspapers

    After finding some stabilisation in 21025, Weekend newspapers all registered year-on-year declines in Q 1 2026.

    A third of the Weekend newspapers had increases on the previous quarter, and only one Weekend newspaper, Weekend Witness, also had an increase on the prior year.

    In total, the category decline 1.4% on the previous quarter and 11.7% on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun50,25650,2566.9%-10.1%
    Sunday TimesWknd47,1425,53952,681-5.6%-9.9%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat31,16631,166-2.7%-12.0%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun12,28610012,3865.1%-3.9%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat12,124212,126-7.9%-29.7%
    Sunday WorldWknd7,4703,35010,820-9.8%-14.9%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun6,7934,78911,582-8.4%-17.3%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat3,5872,4486,03511.4%4.0%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,1504,8287,978-0.4%-4.9%
    Total173,97421,056195,030-1.4%-11.7%

    Local newspapers

    Of the 20 Local newspapers, eight had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, while 15 had an increase on the previous quarter and 10 on the prior year.

    This strong showing saw the category increase on the previous quarter by 5.7%. Unfortunately, it declined by 3.65 on the prior year.

    Stand outs include George Herald, The Weslander, Paarl Post and Mosselbay Advertiser.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    African ReporterWkly, Fr11,94411,9440.4%-2.7%
    George Herald (ThursdayWkly, Th6,3854,30610,69113.2%35.7%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,1975,81211,0090.4%0.0%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th4,3855,5429,92713.0%43.8%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th3,8124,4238,23556.9%53.4%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th3,6742,3536,027-4.4%0.6%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr2,8801,9974,87712.5%41.5%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly FridayWkly, Th2,4752,8655,3402.9%0.6%
    LowvelderWkly, Th2,44417,06319,5070.1%3.6%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr2,41316,96719,3800.3%2.6%
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr2,23220,52722,7592.4%7.6%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,3451,2292,574-0.5%-5.3%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th1,0364,1335,16919.0%-9.0%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed1,0008,6779,677-0.1%4.7%
    Die PosWkly, Th9647561,720-1.5%-34.6%
    CourierWkly, Th9061,6072,51331.8%-0.8%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th8322,4413,2731.0%-10.7%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th738738-17.5%-12.7%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th2831,6921,975107.0%-31.7%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed165,9805,9960.1%-0.2%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, FrResigned
    Observer DallerWkly, FrRebranded
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, FrChanged Sector
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, ThChanged Sector
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, ThChanged Sector
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, ThChanged Sector
    VaalweekbladWkly, ThChanged Sector
    StreeknuusWkly, FrCeased Publishing
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, ThCeased Publishing
    Total54,961108,370163,3315.7%-3.6%

    Free newspapers

    Free newspapers had a stable performance in Q1 2026, which helped to slow the total newspaper category decline for the year.

    Free newspapers showed a decline of 3% on the previous quarter and 0.2% on the prior year. The majority of the newspapers in this category showed incremental gains or losses.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,148
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th99,100-9.2%
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed85,235
    City VisionWkly, Th85,000
    VukaniWkly, Wed76,009
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,996
    Asambeni Taxi TimesF69,850-53.4%
    TabletalkWkly, Wed65,225
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Tue64,980
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,800-0.1%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th59,9804.7%12.2%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,861-0.1%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,980
    Randburg SunWkly, Th55,2900.1%0.6%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr54,1020.2%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue52,700-0.7%
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed51,100
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed49,847-0.3%-1.3%
    ThembisanF49,8350.3%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,4600.1%-0.1%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed46,214
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed45,5311.8%2.5%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th44,985
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th44,980-50.6%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly KrantWkly, Th44,890
    Community Newspapers Rising SunWkly, Th44,800-0.1%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue42,9500.2%-0.6%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,887-0.2%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,460
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Wed40,980
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Wed40,980
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue40,963-0.6%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th40,216-0.5%-1.6%
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,024
    Rekord NorthWkly, Th39,9540.1%0.3%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,948
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th39,424-19.2%
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,683-0.3%-0.4%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed38,147-0.1%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed38,0750.3%0.1%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed36,633-0.2%-0.8%
    Rekord EastWkly, Tue35,906-0.1%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,184-0.2%-0.3%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern StarWkly, Wed34,980
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,8732.2%-0.1%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8002.4%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,400
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly BaywatchWkly, Wed33,9706.5%9.7%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,8190.4%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5700.1%0.1%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,760
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,784-0.2%-1.1%
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th30,690
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,452-0.9%-0.6%
    VistaWkly, Th30,142-0.2%-0.2%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,087-0.1%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,000
    Record MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9800.1%0.1%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,972-0.1%
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,956
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,952
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9205.8%
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9202.1%
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,900
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,881
    Polokwane ObserverWkly, Th29,763-0.2%0.1%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th29,640-0.2%-0.3%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,427-0.5%-0.7%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th29,269
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,042-0.1%
    Record NowetoF28,9800.1%0.1%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th28,677
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th28,4920.4%-0.1%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,000
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,510
    BolanderWkly, Wed27,358
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,145
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,490
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,8940.3%0.2%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,2840.4%-0.4%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,000
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,000
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,036-0.1%
    EikestadnuusWkly, Th23,797-0.4%-1.0%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,780
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,000
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,980
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,900
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,793-0.2%-0.4%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed21,0010.1%0.1%
    Hermanus TimesWkly, Wed20,630-0.5%-1.6%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland MonitorWkly, Tue20,309-0.4%-0.7%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,268-0.1%-0.2%
    Rekord WestF20,2300.2%0.1%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,000
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,000
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,000
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,9640.3%0.5%
    Bonus ReviewF19,899-0.3%0.1%
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,858-0.1%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,800-0.3%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,800-0.3%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,760
    Limpopo TodayWkly, Th19,600
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,566-0.7%0.4%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,3650.1%-0.4%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,226-0.2%-0.9%
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,100-0.3%-3.8%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,568-0.1%
    Record CentralF18,5350.2%0.2%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,195-0.3%
    Randfontein / Westonaria HeraldWkly, Tue18,1850.2%-0.3%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,075-0.3%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,8150.1%0.2%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,715
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,067-0.1%-0.2%
    Potchefstroom HeraldWkly, Fr16,900-0.2%-0.2%
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,029-0.1%
    Weskus NuusF15,382-0.4%-0.5%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,053-0.1%-0.1%
    Alex NewsF14,796
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,060-0.1%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,054-0.1%-0.2%
    Queensburgh NewsF13,0310.1%-0.1%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,202-0.3%-1.9%
    Carletonville HeraldWkly, Fr11,990
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,946
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,790
    The RepWkly, Mon9,9660.2%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,885
    Hazyview HeraldF9,795
    Observer DallerWkly, Fr9,740
    Corridor GazetteF9,665
    HerrieWkly, Th9,5915.5%27.9%
    Uthukela EyethuF9,573-0.1%-4.2%
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,925
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,480
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,265
    Capricorn VoiceWkly, Wed5,842-1.6%0.3%
    Standerton AdvertiserWkly, Th4,990
    The HiltonMtly4,960
    VaalweekbladWkly, Fr4,950
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,937
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,824-1.5%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th3,984-0.1%
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr3,000
    Suid Kaap / South Cape ForumWkly, Fr2,988-0.1%
    Knysna-Plett HeraldWkly, Th2,964-2.8%
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,9180.9%1.6%
    EstcourtWkly, Th2,27013.8%-9.1%
    BT NewsMtlyTerminated
    Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosaWkly, ThTerminated
    East Griqualand PostWkly, FrTerminated
    Hamitown JournalMtlyTerminated
    Highveld ChronicleWkly, FrTerminated
    Inkundla YezindabaWkly, FrTerminated
    Inner City GazetteFTerminated
    Kagisano Molopo NewsMtlyTerminated
    Naledi NewsFTerminated
    Sivubela IntuthukoFTerminated
    Thabachweu News/NuusMtlyTerminated
    The Guard NewspaperFTerminated
    The ReporterFTerminated
    Weekly SA MirrorWkly, FrTerminated
    Observer ExpressWkly, FrRebranded
    Kathorus MailFCeased Publishing
    Northern EyethuMtlyCeased Publishing
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe WatchMtlyCeased Publishing
    Total4,433,653-3.0%-0.2%


    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    Read more: newspapers, ABC, newspaper circulation, Danette Breitenbach
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    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
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