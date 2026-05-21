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ABC Q1 2026 Newspapers | A slow start as Free Newspapers steady the ship
This was the data released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) today, Thursday, 21 May.
Paid daily, weekly and weekend newspapers all registered year-on-year declines after stabilising somewhat in 2025.
Daily newspapers fell 7% year-on-year, while weekend newspapers were down 17.1%.
Quarterly declines were much more limited.
Despite this, the total newspaper and magazine circulation registered a fourth consecutive annual increase in the first quarter of 2026, according to the ABC.
Daily newspapers
At the end of Q4 2025, Dailies stabilised. In Q1 2026, Dailies lost 1.7% on the previous quarter.
In Q4 2025, Business Day was the best performing daily on the previous quarter and on the prior year and it continued this performance in Q1 2026 with increases on both the quarter and year.
It was one of only three South African newspapers to show an increase on the previous quarter, with The Star and The Witness also showing increases on the previous quarter.
However, Business Day was the only Daily with an increase on the prior year.
It was bad news for The Sowetan with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|49,028
|49,028
|7.7%
|-8.3%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|26,481
|26,481
|-4.1%
|-9.2%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,463
|103
|14,566
|0.2%
|-5.0%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|13,904
|13,904
|-1.8%
|-10.3%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,015
|4,219
|17,234
|-0.6%
|-9.0%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,052
|2,714
|13,766
|3.1%
|9.5%
|Citizen, The (Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,956
|10,024
|19,980
|-8.5%
|-4.6%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,875
|5,084
|14,959
|-19.4%
|-21.7%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,281
|566
|9,847
|-2.0%
|-2.4%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,192
|500
|9,692
|-2.6%
|-0.5%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,668
|6,668
|-12.6%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,484
|2,624
|7,108
|-3.2%
|-15.8%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,817
|2,277
|6,094
|10.8%
|-0.1%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,750
|15,002
|18,752
|2.7%
|-5.0%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,154
|2,624
|5,778
|-5.8%
|-19.3%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,932
|4,492
|7,424
|-2.0%
|-10.5%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,253
|5,486
|7,739
|-1.6%
|-8.2%
|Total
|193,305
|55,715
|249,020
|-1.7%
|-5.3%
Weekly newspapers
Seven of the eight Weeklies posted declines on the previous quarter and prior year, leading to a 6.9% decrease on the previous quarter and a 21.1% decrease on the prior year.
Mail & Guardian was unable to capitalise on its gains in Q4 2025. In contrast to its double-figure losses in Q4 2025, Daily Maverick increased by double figures on the previous quarter and the prior year.
Soccer Laduma and Son Weekly both posted double-digit declines on the previous quarter and the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Th
|17,643
|17,643
|-16.7%
|-28.9%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|17,273
|17,273
|-0.7%
|-17.8%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|12,999
|60
|13,059
|-12.0%
|-25.6%
|Daily Maverick
|Wkly, Sat
|12,107
|1,570
|13,677
|41.8%
|21.4%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|10,408
|2,772
|13,180
|-2.7%
|-13.7%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|4,697
|91
|4,788
|-5.1%
|-19.5%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|3,891
|3,891
|-7.3%
|-20.7%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|Total
|79,018
|4,493
|83,511
|-6.9%
|-21.1%
Weekend newspapers
After finding some stabilisation in 21025, Weekend newspapers all registered year-on-year declines in Q 1 2026.
A third of the Weekend newspapers had increases on the previous quarter, and only one Weekend newspaper, Weekend Witness, also had an increase on the prior year.
In total, the category decline 1.4% on the previous quarter and 11.7% on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|50,256
|50,256
|6.9%
|-10.1%
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|47,142
|5,539
|52,681
|-5.6%
|-9.9%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|31,166
|31,166
|-2.7%
|-12.0%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|12,286
|100
|12,386
|5.1%
|-3.9%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|12,124
|2
|12,126
|-7.9%
|-29.7%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|7,470
|3,350
|10,820
|-9.8%
|-14.9%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|6,793
|4,789
|11,582
|-8.4%
|-17.3%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|3,587
|2,448
|6,035
|11.4%
|4.0%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,150
|4,828
|7,978
|-0.4%
|-4.9%
|Total
|173,974
|21,056
|195,030
|-1.4%
|-11.7%
Local newspapers
Of the 20 Local newspapers, eight had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, while 15 had an increase on the previous quarter and 10 on the prior year.
This strong showing saw the category increase on the previous quarter by 5.7%. Unfortunately, it declined by 3.65 on the prior year.
Stand outs include George Herald, The Weslander, Paarl Post and Mosselbay Advertiser.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|11,944
|11,944
|0.4%
|-2.7%
|George Herald (Thursday
|Wkly, Th
|6,385
|4,306
|10,691
|13.2%
|35.7%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,197
|5,812
|11,009
|0.4%
|0.0%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|4,385
|5,542
|9,927
|13.0%
|43.8%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|3,812
|4,423
|8,235
|56.9%
|53.4%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|3,674
|2,353
|6,027
|-4.4%
|0.6%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|2,880
|1,997
|4,877
|12.5%
|41.5%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday
|Wkly, Th
|2,475
|2,865
|5,340
|2.9%
|0.6%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|2,444
|17,063
|19,507
|0.1%
|3.6%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|2,413
|16,967
|19,380
|0.3%
|2.6%
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|2,232
|20,527
|22,759
|2.4%
|7.6%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,345
|1,229
|2,574
|-0.5%
|-5.3%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|1,036
|4,133
|5,169
|19.0%
|-9.0%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|1,000
|8,677
|9,677
|-0.1%
|4.7%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|964
|756
|1,720
|-1.5%
|-34.6%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|906
|1,607
|2,513
|31.8%
|-0.8%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|832
|2,441
|3,273
|1.0%
|-10.7%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|738
|738
|-17.5%
|-12.7%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|283
|1,692
|1,975
|107.0%
|-31.7%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|16
|5,980
|5,996
|0.1%
|-0.2%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|Ceased Publishing
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|Ceased Publishing
|Total
|54,961
|108,370
|163,331
|5.7%
|-3.6%
Free newspapers
Free newspapers had a stable performance in Q1 2026, which helped to slow the total newspaper category decline for the year.
Free newspapers showed a decline of 3% on the previous quarter and 0.2% on the prior year. The majority of the newspapers in this category showed incremental gains or losses.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,148
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|99,100
|-9.2%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|85,235
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|76,009
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,996
|Asambeni Taxi Times
|F
|69,850
|-53.4%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|65,225
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|64,980
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,800
|-0.1%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|59,980
|4.7%
|12.2%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,861
|-0.1%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|55,290
|0.1%
|0.6%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,102
|0.2%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|52,700
|-0.7%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|51,100
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|49,847
|-0.3%
|-1.3%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,835
|0.3%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,460
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|46,214
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|45,531
|1.8%
|2.5%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|44,985
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|44,980
|-50.6%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|Community Newspapers Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,800
|-0.1%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|42,950
|0.2%
|-0.6%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,887
|-0.2%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Wed
|40,980
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Wed
|40,980
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|40,963
|-0.6%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|40,216
|-0.5%
|-1.6%
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,024
|Rekord North
|Wkly, Th
|39,954
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|39,424
|-19.2%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,683
|-0.3%
|-0.4%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|38,147
|-0.1%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|38,075
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,633
|-0.2%
|-0.8%
|Rekord East
|Wkly, Tue
|35,906
|-0.1%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,184
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star
|Wkly, Wed
|34,980
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,873
|2.2%
|-0.1%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|2.4%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch
|Wkly, Wed
|33,970
|6.5%
|9.7%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,819
|0.4%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,570
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,784
|-0.2%
|-1.1%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|30,690
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,452
|-0.9%
|-0.6%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,142
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,087
|-0.1%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|Record Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,980
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,972
|-0.1%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|5.8%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|2.1%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|Polokwane Observer
|Wkly, Th
|29,763
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|29,640
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,427
|-0.5%
|-0.7%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|29,269
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,042
|-0.1%
|Record Noweto
|F
|28,980
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|28,677
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|28,492
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,510
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|27,358
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,145
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,490
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,894
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,284
|0.4%
|-0.4%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,036
|-0.1%
|Eikestadnuus
|Wkly, Th
|23,797
|-0.4%
|-1.0%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,793
|-0.2%
|-0.4%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|21,001
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Hermanus Times
|Wkly, Wed
|20,630
|-0.5%
|-1.6%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor
|Wkly, Tue
|20,309
|-0.4%
|-0.7%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,268
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Rekord West
|F
|20,230
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,964
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,899
|-0.3%
|0.1%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,858
|-0.1%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|-0.3%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|-0.3%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|Limpopo Today
|Wkly, Th
|19,600
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,566
|-0.7%
|0.4%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,365
|0.1%
|-0.4%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,226
|-0.2%
|-0.9%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,100
|-0.3%
|-3.8%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,568
|-0.1%
|Record Central
|F
|18,535
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,195
|-0.3%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald
|Wkly, Tue
|18,185
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,075
|-0.3%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,815
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,067
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Potchefstroom Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|16,900
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,029
|-0.1%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,382
|-0.4%
|-0.5%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,053
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Alex News
|F
|14,796
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,060
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,054
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,031
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,202
|-0.3%
|-1.9%
|Carletonville Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|The Rep
|Wkly, Mon
|9,966
|0.2%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|9,740
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,665
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|9,591
|5.5%
|27.9%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,573
|-0.1%
|-4.2%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|Capricorn Voice
|Wkly, Wed
|5,842
|-1.6%
|0.3%
|Standerton Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|4,990
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Fr
|4,950
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,937
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,824
|-1.5%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|3,984
|-0.1%
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|3,000
|Suid Kaap / South Cape Forum
|Wkly, Fr
|2,988
|-0.1%
|Knysna-Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|2,964
|-2.8%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,918
|0.9%
|1.6%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|2,270
|13.8%
|-9.1%
|BT News
|Mtly
|Terminated
|Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|Terminated
|East Griqualand Post
|Wkly, Fr
|Terminated
|Hamitown Journal
|Mtly
|Terminated
|Highveld Chronicle
|Wkly, Fr
|Terminated
|Inkundla Yezindaba
|Wkly, Fr
|Terminated
|Inner City Gazette
|F
|Terminated
|Kagisano Molopo News
|Mtly
|Terminated
|Naledi News
|F
|Terminated
|Sivubela Intuthuko
|F
|Terminated
|Thabachweu News/Nuus
|Mtly
|Terminated
|The Guard Newspaper
|F
|Terminated
|The Reporter
|F
|Terminated
|Weekly SA Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|Terminated
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|Ceased Publishing
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|Ceased Publishing
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch
|Mtly
|Ceased Publishing
|Total
|4,433,653
|-3.0%
|-0.2%
Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity