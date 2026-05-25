Steve Louw’s Traces of the Flood features Bob Dylan’s touring musicians

South African rock icon Steve Louw has released his latest album, Traces of the Flood, a Nashville-recorded project produced by acclaimed international producer Kevin Shirley and featuring members of Bob Dylan’s touring band.

South African Rock veteran Steve Louw. Image supplied

The album marks a major international collaboration for the Knysna-based songwriter and South African Rock Hall of Fame inductee, bringing together a lineup of respected Americana, blues and rock musicians from Nashville’s elite recording scene.

Recorded in Nashville, Traces of the Flood features guitarists Bob Britt and Doug Lancio, both known for their work with Dylan’s live band and studio projects. The album also includes performances from Grammy-recognised keyboard player Kevin McKendree, drummer Greg Morrow, bassist Alison Prestwood and vocalist Etta Britt.

The release continues Louw’s decades-long creative partnership with Shirley, whose production credits include work with Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart and Iron Maiden.

While the album carries the expansive sound of Nashville’s recording culture, its themes remain deeply rooted in South African landscapes and storytelling. The title track journeys through the Karoo, weaving together imagery of rivers, dust roads, memory and redemption through Louw’s signature blend of rock, blues and Americana influences.

“If you’re writing for yourself, you’re not thinking in terms of production or trying to convince people. It sharpens my work ethic,” says Louw.

International music critics have already praised the album for its songwriting and musicianship. Blues Matters described Louw as “a first-class songwriter who writes with depth and emotion”, while R’N’R Magazine highlighted the album’s “solid and strong rock vibe throughout”.

Louw remains one of South Africa’s most enduring rock musicians, having built his reputation through influential bands including Big Sky and All Night Radio. Big Sky’s Waiting for the Dawn became closely associated with South Africa’s democratic transition and remains regarded as a local rock classic.

Over the years, Louw has also collaborated internationally with artists including Brian May and Dave Stewart on the 46664 AIDS awareness initiative inspired by Nelson Mandela.

With Traces of the Flood, Louw once again reinforces his place as one of South Africa’s most respected songwriters, pairing local storytelling with world-class production and internationally recognised musicianship.

The album is now available on CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms.