First Choice rolls out High Protein Fuel Bars in snacking push

First Choice is entering the snacking segment with the introduction of its new High Protein Fuel Bars.

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Created to combine flavour with strong nutritional value, the bars cater to health- and fitness-conscious consumers seeking a convenient, on-the-go snack option.

Available in Salted Caramel, Strawberry Vanilla, and Peanut Butter, the Fuel Bars are designed to support muscle growth and repair, help reduce age-related muscle breakdown, and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive at Woodlands Dairy Group, says the strong performance of the high-protein ready-to-drink range paved the way for this natural extension into bars.

“We’ve experienced consistent year-on-year growth, reflecting sustained market demand. The Fuel Bars are designed to provide a convenient, nutritious snack for fitness enthusiasts and consumers looking to increase or manage their protein intake,” she says.

She adds that the snack category continues to lead innovation in high-protein product development, particularly in the bar segment.

“Protein has become a key target nutrient for mainstream consumers and is widely recognised for its role in satiety and weight management. While snack bars remain a popular format, competition is intensifying, with even chocolate brands introducing high-protein variants. Strong growth in the performance nutrition sector has spurred innovation aimed at broader consumer audiences.”

Thulile Memela, brand manager at First Choice, expressed excitement about the launch of the High Protein Fuel Bar, describing it as a powerful new addition to the range.

“Each bar delivers 15g of protein contains collagen, and is a source of Vitamin B12, making it an excellent option for sustained energy and muscle support. It’s also preservative-free and trans-fat-free, offering clean, reliable nutrition for on-the-go lifestyles. It truly packs a punch,” she says.

She continues that the packaging has been designed for strong shelf impact and instant recognition, aligning with the existing ready-to-drink range while clearly highlighting key nutritional benefits on pack.

“We’ll roll out a digital strategy, e-commerce sampling, sports activations, and in-store promotions. Fans of our High Protein drinks will not be disappointed.”

Maccaferri concludes: “As an innovative company, we’re continually evolving our product portfolio to meet changing consumer needs and lifestyles. The High Protein Fuel Bars are a natural extension of our successful ready-to-drink range, bringing the same trusted nutrition into a convenient snack format. We’re excited to enter this category and hope consumers enjoy the bars as much as we do.”

The range is available at Evergreen Stores, Takealot.co.za and at First Choice Dairy Shops, with rollout to major retailers and convenience stores nationwide.