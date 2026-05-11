Woodlands Dairy acquisition of Ladismith approved

The South African Competition Tribunal has approved Woodlands Dairy Group's acquisition of 100% of Ladismith Cheese Company and its subsidiaries, Ladismith Powder Company and Mooivallei Suiwel, from Sea Harvest Group Limited.

Source: Anna Shvets via Pexels

The approval follows a positive recommendation from the Competition Commission and marks the conclusion of the regulatory process in South Africa.

Sea Harvest Group previously announced the disposal of Ladismith Cheese Company and its subsidiaries, with the transaction closing on 30 April 2026 and taking effect from 1 May 2026.

Integration underway

Ladismith Cheese Company will continue to operate under its existing brand, supported by Woodlands Dairy Group.

The business specialises in cheese, butter and milk powder, which will now sit alongside Woodlands Dairy Group’s existing product range, including fresh and UHT milk, yoghurt, cheese, custard and flavoured milk.

Woodlands Dairy Group comprises Woodlands Dairy and its wholly owned subsidiary Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Ltd.

Growth strategy and sector positioning

“This is an important milestone for our business and supports our long-term growth strategy,” says Woodlands Dairy Group CEO Helen McDougall. “Ladismith brings strong regional expertise and a complementary product offering, positioning us to expand our capabilities while continuing to deliver quality, value, and innovation to our customers. We look forward to a successful integration.”

Chairman Lex Gutsche said the transaction strengthens the group’s position in the sector. “I am very pleased and proud that Woodlands Dairy Group is now the largest wholly South African-owned, 25% Black-empowered dairy in the country - a clear testament to our belief in South Africa and its people."

McDougall added: “Being part of a larger dairy group presents new opportunities for scale, expansion, and reach. I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all management, employees, milk producers, and suppliers for their ongoing commitment and contribution to our success.”