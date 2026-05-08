Wine Tourism Conference returns to Stellenbosch in May

The Wine Tourism Conference will return to Cavalli Estate in Stellenbosch on 19 and 20 May 2026, bringing together wine estate owners, tourism operators, investors and hospitality leaders to examine the future of South Africa’s wine tourism sector.

Source: Kelsey Knight via Unsplash

The two-day programme will focus on issues including destination branding, direct-to-consumer sales, sustainability, investment, service excellence and tourism growth.

Organisers say the conference reflects the growing role of wine tourism as an economic driver for estates and regional tourism economies.

Focus on brand and visitor demand

The first day of the conference will centre on destination branding, customer engagement and wine tourism demand.

Mike Ratcliff of Stellenbosch Wine Routes and Visit Stellenbosch will deliver a keynote address on industry collaboration and destination alignment.

Other sessions will explore destination branding, experience design, storytelling, guest engagement and direct-to-consumer wine sales, with speakers including representatives from Delaire Graaff, Waterford and Commerce 7.

Panel discussions will cover topics such as world-class wine destinations, women's leadership in wine tourism, and the growing role of art and wellness experiences at wine estates.

Sustainability and long-term growth

The second day will focus on sustainability, responsible tourism growth and investment in wine tourism infrastructure.

Sessions include discussions on regenerative tourism, luxury hospitality, tourism expansion and investment readiness within the sector.

Industry representatives from Satsa, Cape Winelands Airport, Nedbank, DGB and Wesgro are among those scheduled to participate.

The programme will conclude with the Wine Tourism Awards, recognising achievements within South Africa’s wine tourism industry.

Strategic partners and regional support

The conference is supported by Commerce 7, Nedbank and American Express, while Visit Stellenbosch returns as host region partner.

“Wine tourism has become a defining growth engine for Stellenbosch and South Africa, not just in attracting visitors, but in shaping investment, enabling job creation and strengthening our global competitiveness,” says Annemie Liebenberg, CEO of Visit Stellenbosch.

“Hosting this conference reflects our commitment to moving the industry forward with intent: designing experiences that build lasting demand, while ensuring that growth is responsible, inclusive and firmly rooted in place.”

Wine routes and estate visits

On 21 May, delegates will participate in curated wine tourism experiences across Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Swartland and Durbanville.

The tours will include visits to wine estates and meetings with owners and management teams, aimed at connecting operators, buyers and tourism stakeholders.