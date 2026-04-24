Animation Festival returns alongside Comic Con Cape Town 2026

Comic Con Cape Town continues its successful partnership with the Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) in 2026.

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The two shows have been sister festivals since the launch of Comic Con Cape Town in 2023, consistently bringing engaging workshops and practical educational content to the tens of thousands of fans walking through the Con’s doors annually, this year from 30 April to 3 May at CTICC 2.

CTIAF is reportedly the largest dedicated African Animation Festival on the continent, and it is all about celebrating the art of animation and helping the next generation of animators to learn, grow, and up their skill sets.

The festival has hosted Academy Award-winning artists and directors, sparked co-productions, and helped launch projects that became worldwide successes. It’s a natural fit with Comic Con, which aims to shine a spotlight on local talent, and to uplift local artists and creators.

Cape Town continues to make its mark on animation globally - think Sunrise Studios’ box office hit David - and Comic Con Cape Town attracts fans, teenagers, and adults who want to explore these creative industries and learn how to make a career in them.

CTIAF is the opportunity to start to learn more about what it means to work in animation, and the festival has its own workshop zone at Comic Con Cape Town in 2026.

“This initiative is about access and inspiration,” says Shani Campbell, academic head of The Animation School. “By partnering with top-tier animation schools and bringing this programme to Comic Con, we’re opening doors for young creatives to explore careers in animation and storytelling.”

Says Cameron Lawry of SAE Institute, “Whether aspiring artists are picking up a pencil for the first time or already experimenting with digital tools, these workshops provide a unique opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired in an exciting, immersive environment."

These CTIAF workshops and screenings are included in a Comic Con Cape Town ticket. One screening and two workshops will take place daily at the Con in Hall 8 at the CTIAF stage.

In collaboration with educational institutions SAE Institute South Africa and The Animation School, the programme offers hands-on learning experiences designed specifically for ages 12 to 18.

Get more information here.