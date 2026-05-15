Accenture Song SA dominates One Show MEA with 3 Golds

The One Club for Creativity has revealed the winners of its 2026 One Show Pencil and Merit awards from 57 countries, including five Golds from agencies and brands in the Middle East & Africa.

MEA region has done well at The One Show. Source: Supplied.

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town led the way in the region with three Gold Pencils, all working with Accenture Song for The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix on behalf of The Philipstown WireCar Foundation.

Other Gold winners in the region were Promise Johannesburg Unwanted Sites for AfriSam in The Indies, Print & Out of Home, and Synthesis Agency Tashkent with Khabi Media Tashkent Weight of Pain for National Agency for Social Protection in Moving Image Craft & Production, Cinematography - Single.

Agencies, studios, and brands in Middle East & Africa were awarded five Gold Pencils, seven Silver, 12 Bronze, and 41 Merits this year.

The One Show 2026 Pencil winners from the region, by country, are as follows.

South Africa

Gold Pencil

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town with Accenture Song The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for the Philipstown WireCar Foundation in Gaming, Gaming for Good

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town with Accenture Song, and Accenture Song Content CGI Studio Hamburg Hamburg The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for The Philipstown WireCar Foundation in Branded Entertainment, Branded Entertainment for Good

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town with Accenture Song, and Accenture Song Content CGI Studio Hamburg Hamburg The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for The Philipstown WireCar Foundation in Integrated/Omnichannel, Integrated/Omnichannel Campaigns for Good

Promise Johannesburg Unwanted Sites for AfriSam in The Indies, Print & Out of Home

Silver

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town with Accenture Song, and Accenture Song Content CGI Studio Hamburg Hamburg The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for The Philipstown WireCar Foundation in Integrated / Omnichannel, Craft - Use of Technology

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town with Accenture Song, Accenture Song Content CGI Studio Hamburg Hamburg and Giant Films Cape Town The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for The Philipstown WireCar Foundation in Creative Use of Data, Data for Good

VML South Africa Johannesburg Mntana Ka Gogo for Vaseline in Social Media, Social Post - Single

Bronze

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town with Accenture Song Content CGI Studio Hamburg Hamburg and Accenture Song The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for The Philipstown WireCar Foundation in Creative Use of Technology, Technology as a Creative Tool

Accenture Song South Africa Cape Town with Accenture Song, Accenture Song Content CGI Studio Hamburg Hamburg and Giant Films Cape Town The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for The Philipstown WireCar Foundation in Branded Entertainment, Craft - Use of Technology

Joe Public Sandton Street Nipples for Breast Cancer UK in Out of Home, Out of Home for Good

Joe Public Sandton Street Nipples for Breast Cancer UK in Public Relations,Public Relations for Good'Joe Public Sandton Easy To Get for Nedbank in Radio & Audio-First, Craft - Writing - Series

Promise Johannesburg Unwanted Sites for AfriSam in The Indies, Direct Marketing

Promise Johannesburg Unwanted Sites for AfriSam in The Indies, Campaigns for Good

TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg with Post Modern and Darling Films Sandton Save Our Stay (SOS) for City Lodge Hotels in Creative Effectiveness, Creative Effectiveness - Tourism/Travel/Transportation

Kazakhstan

GForce Grey Almaty Saltanat Light for Citix in Creative Use of AI, Creative Use of Data

Turkey

CarrefourSA Istanbul with TBWA\Istanbul Ghost Town for CarrefourSA in Design in Advertising, Out of Home - Brand Installations & Environments

Silver PencilSilver

Bronze

CarrefourSA Istanbul with TBWA\Istanbul Ghost Town for CarrefourSA in Design in Advertising, Brand Installations

United Arab Emirates

Silver

Impact BBDO Dubai with Shiny Toy Guns Karachi and Karma Kollective Karachi Child Wedding Cards for UN Women in Creative Effectiveness, Creative Effectiveness - Non-Profit Organisations/Charities/Education/Government

Bronze

Leo UAE Dubai Taste The Familiar for McDonald’s in Design in Advertising, Craft - Photography

Memac Ogilvy UAE Dubai with WPP Media Essencemediacom Dubai and Melt Studio Dubai IKEA Phone Sleep Collection for Al-Futtaim IKEA in Health & Wellness, Online & Mobile

Saatchi & Saatchi UAE Dubai with Zenith Middle East Dubai and Prodigious Middle East Dubai Ruby Blooms for NANA in Health & Wellness, Community-Driven Campaigns

Uzbekistan

Synthesis Agency Tashkent with Khabi Media Tashkent Weight of Pain for National Agency for Social Protection in Moving Image Craft & Production, Cinematography - Single

Gold

Sliver

Synthesis Agency Tashkent with Khabi Media Tashkent Weight of Pain for National Agency for Social Protection in Moving Image Craft & Production, Direction - Single

Globally, Ogilvy Singapore led the world in Gold Pencil wins with nine, all for Vaseline Verified on behalf of Vaseline, working with Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town, Ogilvy UK London and Ogilvy New York.

Three agencies — LePub México México City, Rethink Toronto, and Uncommon Creative Studio London — had seven 2026 One Show Gold Pencils each, followed by McCann Paris and Omnicom Chicago with six each, Apple Cupertino and VML New York with five each, and Publicis Conseil Paris and Serviceplan Germany Munich with four each.

Entries were received from 69 countries this year. The esteemed 2026 One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 57 countries with 132 Gold Pencils, 162 Silvers, 296 Bronze, and 747 Merits.

The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 18 May 2026.