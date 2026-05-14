Higher rent, better tenants: 10 steps to transform your investment property

Successful property investors understand that a home is no longer just about square metres and location. High quality tenants are looking for a lifestyle, writes Vinette Diab-Nicholls.

High-quality tenants are looking for more than space and location. A thoughtfully designed interior creates the feeling of home – and that feeling can turn an average rental into a highly desirable investment

As the owner of an interior design studio, I’ve seen first-hand how strategic design choices can dramatically increase a property owner’s return on investment. The difference between an average rental and a highly desirable one is rarely structural. More often, it comes down to how the space feels.

Well-designed interiors do more than photograph beautifully. They attract responsible tenants who stay longer, care for the property, and treat it as their own home rather than temporary accommodation.

Here are my ten design principles I recommend to investors who want to maximise both rental income and tenant quality.

Neutral interiors create the perfect foundation for a rental property – calm, sophisticated and easy for prospective tenants to imagine as their own

1. Begin with a timeless neutral foundation

A sophisticated neutral palette is the cornerstone of any successful rental interior. Soft creams, warm beiges, taupe and stone tones create a calm, welcoming environment that appeals to a wide audience.

Neutral walls also allow tenants to envision their own belongings within the space, while layered décor introduces warmth and character without overwhelming the room.

Investing in quality furniture gives a rental property a more polished, high-value feel – while ensuring the space remains beautiful, practical and durable over time

2. Invest in fewer, better pieces

One of the most common mistakes investors make is furnishing a property with cheap, disposable furniture. Not only does it wear quickly, but it also signals a lack of value.

Durable furniture with clean, timeless lines immediately increases the perceived value of a property. Durable upholstery, solid construction, and thoughtful proportions ensure longevity while maintaining a refined aesthetic.

A thoughtfully styled living room creates the feeling of a retreat – layered, comfortable and inviting enough for tenants to picture themselves living there

3. Create a living room that feels like a retreat

The living room is where prospective tenants imagine unwinding at the end of the day. It should feel layered, comfortable and inviting rather than sparse or overly styled.

Textural elements such as natural fibre rugs, sculptural ceramics, and beautifully tailored scatter cushions add depth and warmth. A carefully composed coffee table vignette can transform a room from functional to aspirational. And that’s when tenants become willing to pay a premium.

Large-scale art creates an immediate focal point, adding sophistication and personality to a rental property without the need for renovation

4. Use statement art to establish identity

Large-scale artwork has an extraordinary ability to make a space feel high-end without requiring any structural changes. Minimalist abstract pieces, particularly in neutral palettes, create a gallery-like atmosphere that feels curated and sophisticated.

Art also provides a focal point, grounding the room and making it memorable during viewings.

Layered lighting softens a room, adds atmosphere and makes a rental feel warmer, more considered and far more inviting

5. Layer lighting for atmosphere

Lighting is one of the most powerful yet underestimated tools in interior design. Harsh overhead lighting can make even beautiful spaces feel clinical and cheap.

Instead, I always recommend layered lighting: table lamps for intimacy, floor lamps for ambience, and warm-toned bulbs to soften the environment. This creates a welcoming atmosphere that encourages prospective tenants to linger, and to imagine themselves living there.

A beautifully styled bedroom creates an immediate sense of calm and quiet luxury – helping tenants imagine the space not only as a rental, but as a home they would love to live in

6. Design bedrooms like boutique hotel suites

Bedrooms should evoke rest, calm and quiet luxury. Crisp white bedding, tactile throws, and carefully selected cushions create a layered, hotel-like experience.

Sleek bedside tables paired with sculptural lamps add symmetry and sophistication, while upholstered or textured headboards introduce softness and visual interest.

A beautifully styled bedroom often becomes the emotional anchor of the entire property.

A few thoughtful styling details can completely change the way a bathroom feels. Plush towels, natural materials and greenery create a spa-like atmosphere without the need for a major renovation

7. Beautify bathrooms with simple styling

Bathrooms need not undergo expensive renovations to feel luxurious. Thoughtful styling can completely transform the experience.

Plush white towels, natural materials such as wood or stone, and a touch of greenery create a spa-like ambience. A simple bath tray with carefully chosen accessories can make the space feel indulgent rather than purely functional.

Indoor plants instantly bring warmth, life and softness to a rental property, creating the kind of cared-for atmosphere that attracts tenants who value and respect their surroundings

8. Bring nature indoors

Plants instantly breathe life into interiors. Large sculptural greenery softens architectural lines, introduces colour, and enhances wellbeing.

In rental properties, indoor plants also communicate care and attention. These are signals that attract tenants who appreciate and maintain their surroundings.

9. Maintain cohesion throughout the home

A well-designed property feels intentional from room to room. Repeating colours, materials and shapes creates visual continuity and a sense of calm.

For example, the same neutral tones used in living areas can carry into bedrooms and dining spaces, while recurring materials such as wood, linen, or ceramic tie the home together.

This cohesion is often what distinguishes professionally designed spaces from ad hoc furnishing.

A well-designed rental does more than provide space. It sells a lifestyle – one that feels calm, considered and worth paying a premium for

10. Sell a lifestyle, not just a property

Ultimately, tenants are not simply renting walls and floors, they are choosing how they want to live.

When a home feels calm, elegant and thoughtfully furnished, it attracts tenants who value those qualities. These tenants are typically more respectful of the property, more likely to stay long-term, and more willing to pay a premium for a certain lifestyle.

The long-term value of thoughtful design

In my experience, properties that are carefully designed achieve higher rental yields, shorter vacancy periods, and more stable tenancies. They stand out in listings, photograph beautifully, and leave a lasting impression during viewings.

Most importantly, they create environments where people genuinely want to live.

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