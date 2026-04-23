What is quiet luxury interior design?
Often reduced to beige palettes, minimal spaces, and expensive-looking restraint, the concept has been diluted into a visual aesthetic rather than what it truly is: a strategic approach to how a home looks, feels, and functions.
According to interior designer Vinette Diab Nicholls, founder of Giava Interiors, the real value of quiet luxury lies not in how a space appears — but in how it supports everyday living.
Here are the seven biggest myths that continue to shape — and limit — how homeowners approach luxury interiors.
1. Quiet luxury means neutral, colourless spaces
One of the most persistent misconceptions is that quiet luxury exists only in shades of cream, taupe, and grey. In reality, colour plays a critical role.
Muted tones such as olive, rust, clay, and chalky blues add depth and warmth when layered thoughtfully. The key is not removing colour — but using it with restraint and intention.
2. It requires a high-end budget
Quiet luxury is often associated with significant spend, yet its core principle is the opposite: fewer, better choices.
Investing in one well-crafted piece, prioritising natural materials, and focusing on longevity over quantity creates a far more refined result than filling a space with lower-quality items.
Luxury is not defined by cost - but by decision-making.
3. Minimalism means empty
There is a clear distinction between minimalism and emptiness - and quiet luxury sits firmly in the space between.
A well-designed interior should feel calm, but never cold.
Texture, layering, and thoughtful styling introduce richness without clutter, allowing a space to feel both composed and inviting.
4. Quiet luxury is only for contemporary homes
While often associated with modern interiors, quiet luxury is not tied to a specific style.
In fact, it thrives in timeless, layered spaces - where classic and contemporary elements coexist, and where character is prioritised over trend.
The most successful interiors are those that feel lived-in, not staged.
5. It’s purely about aesthetics
Perhaps the most limiting myth is that quiet luxury is visual.
In reality, it is experiential.
How does your home function on a busy weekday?
Does it support rest, comfort, and ease?
Or does it simply photograph well?
True luxury lies in how a space performs behind the scenes - not just how it appears on the surface.
6. It requires perfection
There is a misconception that quiet luxury demands flawless, showroom-like interiors.
The opposite is true.
Spaces that feel authentic often include elements that evolve over time — natural materials, worn finishes, collected pieces, and personal details that add depth and character.
Perfection can feel sterile.
Authenticity feels luxurious.
7. It’s only for large or high-end homes
Quiet luxury is not defined by scale.
A compact, well-considered apartment can feel far more luxurious than a large, under-designed home.
The principles remain the same: thoughtful layering, quality materials, and intentional design decisions that prioritise comfort and cohesion.
A more useful definition of quiet luxury
If there is one way to redefine quiet luxury in today’s market, it is this:
It is the art of creating spaces that feel effortless, comfortable, and deeply considered - without excess.
It is not about removing personality.
It is not about following trends.
And it is certainly not about spending more.
It is about designing a home that works - quietly, consistently, and beautifully - in the background of everyday life.
Why this matters for today’s homeowners
As more professionals work, unwind, and recharge from home, expectations of interior spaces are shifting.
A home is no longer just a visual statement.
It is a performance environment.
And quiet luxury, when understood correctly, offers a framework for creating spaces that support both lifestyle and wellbeing - without unnecessary complexity.
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