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Winter interior design South Africa: How to make your home feel warmer without renovating
As winter settles across South Africa, many homeowners notice the same problem: their homes feel colder, less comfortable, and slightly disconnected – even when nothing has changed visually.
The issue is rarely the temperature alone.
It’s how the space has been designed to perform in winter.
According to interior designer Vinette Nicholls, owner and head designer at Giava Interiors, a winter-ready home is not about seasonal décor – it’s about layering, lighting, and materiality.
1. Why most homes feel cold in winter (even when they look beautiful)
One of the most common challenges homeowners face is that their interiors are visually appealing but lack depth. Winter interiors are not about changing direction, but about enhancing what already exists – adding warmth through texture, tone, and materiality.
2. Texture is the fastest way to add warmth
Materials such as bouclé, velvet, chenille, and woven fabrics introduce a tactile quality that immediately softens a space. Layer these with natural elements like wood and leather to create contrast and depth.
3. The winter colour shift most homeowners miss
Rather than introducing completely new colours, the most effective approach is to deepen your existing palette. Think olive green, terracotta, ochre, and warm browns layered into a neutral base.
4. Lighting: The most overlooked design tool
Harsh overhead lighting can make even a well-designed space feel cold and uninviting. Layered lighting – table lamps, floor lamps, and warm-toned bulbs – creates a softer, more comfortable environment.
5. Layering isn’t a trend – it’s a strategy
Adding rugs, throws, cushions, and textiles creates both physical and visual warmth. Even small changes can dramatically improve how a space feels.
6. Window treatments do more than you think
Curtains and blinds help reduce drafts while adding softness and structure to a room.
7. The real definition of a 'luxury' winter interior
Layer with intention, not excess. True luxury lies in selecting materials, tones, and proportions that work together effortlessly. A successful winter interior should feel grounding, restorative, and comfortable.
Final thought
A well-designed home doesn’t need to be reinvented every season – it evolves. Winter simply allows for a richer, more layered expression of the same space.
If your home isn’t performing the way it should this winter, it may be time to rethink how your space is layered and experienced.
About Vinette NichollsVinette Nicholls is the owner and head designer at Giava Interiors, a Johannesburg-based interior design studio specialising in bespoke residential and boutique hospitality spaces across South Africa.
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