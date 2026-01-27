South Africa
Property Interior Design
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Mall of AfricaGiava InteriorsCatchwordsTrend GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    The truth about luxury furniture: What buyers keep getting wrong

    Giava Interiors unpacks the dangers of fake ‘bespoke’, poor craftsmanship and unrealistic timelines disrupting high-end interior projects.
    Issued by Giava Interiors
    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    The truth about luxury furniture: What buyers keep getting wrong

    As South Africans continue to invest in high-end residential and hospitality interiors, the demand for bespoke furniture has surged, but so have costly mistakes. Giava Interiors, an award-winning Johannesburg-based luxury interior design studio, has released expert insights to help consumers, developers, architects, and procurement teams avoid the most common pitfalls when buying luxury or 'bespoke' furniture.

    Founder and head designer Vinette Diab-Nicholls says many clients assume customised items equate to truly bespoke craftsmanship, which is seldom the case. “True bespoke furniture is engineered from scratch – structurally, proportionally and materially. A customised piece is simply an existing item with small alterations. That distinction has major cost and quality implications,” she explains.

    The company highlights five critical risks buyers should be aware of: misunderstanding bespoke vs customised furniture, prioritising aesthetics over construction, overlooking material provenance, underestimating lead times, and selecting suppliers based solely on price.

    The truth about luxury furniture: What buyers keep getting wrong

    “Luxury furniture should be an heirloom, not a short-lived frustration,” says Diab-Nicholls. “In an industry where the term ‘bespoke’ is used loosely, consumers need clarity, transparency and skilled partners who can safeguard their investment.”

    Giava Interiors’ advisory emphasises the importance of craftsmanship, material quality, climate-suitable finishes, and professional project management – particularly in light of South Africa’s load-shedding and supply chain challenges.

    The company’s full expert guide outlines what to ask manufacturers, how to identify high-quality construction, what affects durability, and why strategic partnerships matter when creating luxury interiors.

    “As designers, we have a responsibility to educate clients,” Diab-Nicholls adds. “Luxury is not accidental – it’s intentional. When done properly, bespoke furniture becomes part of a home's legacy.”

    Read more: Vinette Diab-Nicholls, Giava Interiors
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Giava Interiors
    Giava Interiors is an exclusive, full-service interior design studio catering to residential, hospitality, retail, and corporate clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. We design luxury spaces, manufacture custom furniture, and handcraft bespoke décor. Our team of award-winning designers, project managers, and craftsmen has transformed everything from five-star lodges and high-rise offices to luxury apartments and family homes. Vinette Diab-Nicholls, company founder, believes that true luxury lies in the seamless marriage of beauty and function. “True luxury is the quiet conversation between excellent craftsmanship, beautiful proportions, and enduring quality. It whispers rather than shouts. It’s in the weight of well-aged wood, the precision of a hand-stitched seam, and the harmony of colours, textures and patterns.”
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz