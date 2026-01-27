The truth about luxury furniture: What buyers keep getting wrong

Giava Interiors unpacks the dangers of fake ‘bespoke’, poor craftsmanship and unrealistic timelines disrupting high-end interior projects.

As South Africans continue to invest in high-end residential and hospitality interiors, the demand for bespoke furniture has surged, but so have costly mistakes. Giava Interiors, an award-winning Johannesburg-based luxury interior design studio, has released expert insights to help consumers, developers, architects, and procurement teams avoid the most common pitfalls when buying luxury or 'bespoke' furniture.

Founder and head designer Vinette Diab-Nicholls says many clients assume customised items equate to truly bespoke craftsmanship, which is seldom the case. “True bespoke furniture is engineered from scratch – structurally, proportionally and materially. A customised piece is simply an existing item with small alterations. That distinction has major cost and quality implications,” she explains.

The company highlights five critical risks buyers should be aware of: misunderstanding bespoke vs customised furniture, prioritising aesthetics over construction, overlooking material provenance, underestimating lead times, and selecting suppliers based solely on price.

“Luxury furniture should be an heirloom, not a short-lived frustration,” says Diab-Nicholls. “In an industry where the term ‘bespoke’ is used loosely, consumers need clarity, transparency and skilled partners who can safeguard their investment.”

Giava Interiors’ advisory emphasises the importance of craftsmanship, material quality, climate-suitable finishes, and professional project management – particularly in light of South Africa’s load-shedding and supply chain challenges.

The company’s full expert guide outlines what to ask manufacturers, how to identify high-quality construction, what affects durability, and why strategic partnerships matter when creating luxury interiors.

“As designers, we have a responsibility to educate clients,” Diab-Nicholls adds. “Luxury is not accidental – it’s intentional. When done properly, bespoke furniture becomes part of a home's legacy.”



