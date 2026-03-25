Styling between the lines: Stiles promo, now on!

Beautifully designed spaces rarely announce themselves loudly. Instead, they reveal their character quietly, in the rhythm of grout lines across a floor, the way light glides across a surface, or how a basin naturally meets a wall. It is in these subtle moments that thoughtful design truly comes to life.

This philosophy forms the inspiration behind “styling between the lines,” a new national promotion from Stiles , launching on 25 March 2026 across eleven showrooms nationwide . The event offers , giving homeowners, designers and renovators the opportunity to create interiors where every element works together in harmony.

In carefully designed interiors, materials do more than simply occupy space, they interact. Tiles complement paint, tapware enhances basins, and textures respond to natural light. The styling between the lines promotion celebrates these relationships, encouraging homeowners to consider how surfaces, finishes and fixtures combine to shape the feeling of a room.

The promotion features an extensive range of products suited to bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces. Highlights include selected Duravit sanitaryware , such as the refined D-Neo counter top basin and the happy D.2 rimless wall mounted toilet , available in both white and anthracite finishes.

Contemporary tapware options include the Blutide Neo stainless steel mixer range , offering basin mixers, concealed shower mixers, bath mixers and kitchen sink mixers designed for clean architectural lines and everyday practicality. The Blutide Sage accessory collection adds functional elegance with robe hooks, towel rails, shower shelves and soap baskets.

Also featured are products from internationally recognised brands such as hansgrohe , including the Talis E mixer range and coordinated accessories. For added comfort as cooler months approach, the promotion includes items like the Jeeves Spartan heated towel rail and the Etienne Sanware oval LED demister mirror , blending luxury with everyday convenience.

Tiles remain central to the collection. The promotion showcases ranges such as Etienne Tiles Highveld and Griqua , porcelain tiles inspired by South African landscapes that bring calm texture and natural elegance into contemporary homes. Additional highlights include the AB tiles industrial hall range , Enon conglomerate , selected designs from the funky tiles collection , and striking large-format florim slabs , including the I Classici and Les origines ranges.

Whether renovating a bathroom, refreshing a kitchen or designing a new home, styling between the lines invites homeowners to think beyond individual products and consider the layered relationships that make interiors truly memorable. Beautiful spaces, after all, are rarely accidental, they are created through a series of thoughtful design decisions.

The styling between the lines promotion runs across Stiles showrooms nationwide and online from 25 March 2026.

Discover the full promotion:

https://stiles.co.za/promo/styling-between-the-lines



