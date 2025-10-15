Trending
Stiles Polokwane officially opens its doors to the public
Located at Boabab Center, the new Stiles Polokwane branch marks another exciting milestone in the company’s 25-year journey, extending its national footprint and bringing its signature blend of quality, innovation, and style to the heart of Limpopo.
“Polokwane has been on our map for quite some time,” says Stevie Joubert, CEO of Stiles. “The city’s energy, development growth, and appreciation for design excellence make it the perfect home for Stiles’ next chapter. Polokwane is also the gateway to Africa, a strategic link between South Africa and the rest of the continent and we’re thrilled to bring our vision of stylish living to the Limpopo region.”
A new era of style in Polokwane
The showroom offers visitors an inspiring space to explore a wide range of exclusive and unique tiles, sanitaryware, bathroom fittings and more, all presented in beautifully curated lifestyle settings. Designed for homeowners, designers, architects and building professionals, Stiles Polokwane combines a luxury retail experience with hands-on service and expert guidance.
Mojabeng Tsela-Mphatsa, style consultant at Stiles Polokwane, adds: “Stiles is bringing a different feel and vibe of exclusive, divine, and unique style to Polokwane.”
Renier Eloff, branch manager of Stiles Polokwane, shares: “At Stiles Polokwane, we strive to excel in our customer service and designs. It is our mission to give our customers professional assistance from beginning to end and to forge strong relationships with our clients. We pride ourselves on showcasing the latest design fashions and tile ranges and we look forward to sharing this with the Polokwane community.”
Visit Stiles Polokwane
About Stiles
Founded in George in 2000, Stiles has grown into one of South Africa’s most respected tile and sanitaryware retailers. With 11 showrooms nationwide, the brand is synonymous with uncompromised quality, creativity, and trusted expertise. As Stiles celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, the opening of its Polokwane showroom marks another step in its mission to help South Africans 'Keep it stylish'.
