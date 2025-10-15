South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Stiles Polokwane officially opens its doors to the public

    Leading South African tile and sanitaryware retailer Stiles is proud to announce the official opening of its brand-new showroom in Polokwane, now open to the public.
    Issued by Stiles
    15 Oct 2025
    15 Oct 2025
    Located at Boabab Center, the new Stiles Polokwane branch marks another exciting milestone in the company’s 25-year journey, extending its national footprint and bringing its signature blend of quality, innovation, and style to the heart of Limpopo.

    “Polokwane has been on our map for quite some time,” says Stevie Joubert, CEO of Stiles. “The city’s energy, development growth, and appreciation for design excellence make it the perfect home for Stiles’ next chapter. Polokwane is also the gateway to Africa, a strategic link between South Africa and the rest of the continent and we’re thrilled to bring our vision of stylish living to the Limpopo region.”

    A new era of style in Polokwane

    The showroom offers visitors an inspiring space to explore a wide range of exclusive and unique tiles, sanitaryware, bathroom fittings and more, all presented in beautifully curated lifestyle settings. Designed for homeowners, designers, architects and building professionals, Stiles Polokwane combines a luxury retail experience with hands-on service and expert guidance.

    Mojabeng Tsela-Mphatsa, style consultant at Stiles Polokwane, adds: “Stiles is bringing a different feel and vibe of exclusive, divine, and unique style to Polokwane.”

    Renier Eloff, branch manager of Stiles Polokwane, shares: “At Stiles Polokwane, we strive to excel in our customer service and designs. It is our mission to give our customers professional assistance from beginning to end and to forge strong relationships with our clients. We pride ourselves on showcasing the latest design fashions and tile ranges and we look forward to sharing this with the Polokwane community.”

    Visit Stiles Polokwane

  • Address: Aloe Vera Street, Boabab Center, Polokwane, 0699
  • Trading hours: Monday to Thursday: 8am – 5pm | Friday: 8am – 4:30pm | Saturday: 8am – 2pm | Sunday: Closed
  • Contact: 015 880 3340 | az.oc.selits@selasbew
  • Website: www.stiles.co.za

    About Stiles

    Founded in George in 2000, Stiles has grown into one of South Africa’s most respected tile and sanitaryware retailers. With 11 showrooms nationwide, the brand is synonymous with uncompromised quality, creativity, and trusted expertise. As Stiles celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, the opening of its Polokwane showroom marks another step in its mission to help South Africans 'Keep it stylish'.

    Follow Stiles on social media: Facebook: StilesZA | Instagram: @stiles_tiles_with_style | YouTube: @stiles_tiles_with_style | LinkedIn: Stiles Tiles

    Stiles
    Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. We believe in the products we market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed.
