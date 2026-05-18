South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Converge AfricaEverlyticPenquinBrave GroupMediamark3RCMultiChoiceLumicoSENTECHMO AgencyKantarBroad MediaJacaranda FMThe Rooms NetworkDaily MaverickEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Isu Elihle Awards open for entries with R30,000 for first place

    The need for credible, child-centred reporting remains critical, and journalists continue to play a vital role in shaping how children are represented in the media. The Isu Elihle Awards have, for 10 years, encouraged the elevation of journalism that puts children at the centre of storytelling.
    18 May 2026
    18 May 2026
    (Image supplied)
    (Image supplied)

    "Isu Elihle” is an isiZulu phrase and could be translated into English as a great idea, beautiful, or simply a neat solution.

    Launched in 2016 by Moxii Africa (then known as Media Monitoring Africa), the past decade has seen powerful reporting from different African countries that amplifies children’s voices, challenges harmful narratives, and shines a light on issues affecting children often left unseen.

    This work has helped shape more ethical, responsible, and accountable journalism across the continent.

    As we reflect on this journey, we also look forward with urgency and purpose.

    Awards open for entries

    The Awards are now open for story ideas, and need to be submitted before or on the deadline, 4 June 2026 at 11:59 pm CAT.

    These ideas will go through an adjudication process, undertaken by a panel of judges made up of children, child rights experts, and independent media practitioners.

    Top six journalists

    Following the adjudication process, the top six finalists will be announced online and across social media platforms and where possible on mainstream media.

    The top six journalists will be given financial support of up to R10, 000 each to research and develop their concepts into publishable news items, which will then be published or broadcast by a mainstream news media house of their choosing.

    The awards also include mentorship from media and child rights experts to provide guidance and support for the finalists as they navigate the challenges of taking their brilliant story idea and turning it into an outstanding piece that is worthy of being published in any mainstream media of their choice in their respective country.

    Cash prizes

    Only the top three are guaranteed to win a cash prize. First prize is R30,000, second R20,000 and third R15,000.

    There is a fourth cash prize, which is “The Isu Elihle Mandy Rossouw Accountability Category” (MRC).

    This fourth prize is conditional; it will only be awarded if there is a story (in the top six) that meets the criteria for the category.

    The amount of money, ranging from R10,000 to R20,000 to be awarded for the Mandy Rossouw prize will be determined by the quality of the story published.

    Please note that it is possible for one of the top 3 winners to be selected as the winner of the Mandy Rossouw Category. In this case, they would take two cash prizes. It is also possible that the MRC will not be awarded to any participant based on the judges’ decision.

    Important dates

    Story submission: 4 May - 4 June
    First round adjudication: 8 June – 7 July
    Finalists’ announcement and mentorship: 9 July – 10 August
    Finalists produce and publish stories: 12 August – 13 October
    Second round adjudication: 14 October – 5 November
    Winners announced: 19 November

    Read more: journalism, media, storytelling, Media Monitoring Africa, children's stories
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz