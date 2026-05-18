Icasa proposes radio frequency spectrum rule changes with new draft amendments

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published draft amendments to key spectrum regulations, marking a significant step toward strengthening the country’s satellite services framework and aligning it with evolving technological demands.

“The proposed amendments give effect to the findings of the Inquiry and are intended to provide regulatory certainty, support innovation and investment in satellite services, and promote efficient spectrum use in South Africa”, said Councillor Thabisa Faye, the satellite licensing framework committee chairperson.

Background to the inquiry

The publication follows the Authority’s Inquiry into the Licensing Framework for Satellite Services, initiated on 14 August 2024.

The Inquiry sought to determine an appropriate regulatory and licensing framework for satellite services in South Africa, including procedures for the authorisation of satellite user terminals, Earth Stations in Motion (ESIM/ESV), and the registration of international satellite operators intending to provide services in the country.

The Inquiry further considered the review of spectrum fees in light of increasing bandwidth requirements associated with satellite systems operating in higher frequency bands.

Stakeholder Engagement and Findings

The Authority received 47 written submissions from stakeholders and conducted public hearings from 5 to 7 February 2025.

Following consideration of the submissions, oral presentations and supplementary information, Icasa published its findings on 17 April 2025 in Government Gazette No 52530, Notice 3144.

Proposed regulatory amendments

To give effect to these findings, the Authority is proposing amendments to:

The Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015



The Radio Frequency Spectrum Fees Regulations, 2010.

The draft amendments are intended to strengthen the regulatory framework for satellite services and ensure that spectrum management remains responsive to developments in the sector.

Call for public comment

Interested persons and stakeholders are invited to submit written representations by 29 June 2026 at 4pm, in accordance with the published notices.

The Government Gazette notices, which set out the draft amendments and contain all necessary submission details, can be accessed on the Icasa website.