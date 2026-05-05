Satellite is no longer plan B, says Wapa at 20th anniversary conference

Satellite connectivity has moved from a niche backup option to a core commercial opportunity for South African wireless internet service providers, according to discussions at the Wireless Access Providers’ Association (Wapa) 20th Anniversary Conference held in Johannesburg.

The event, which attracted 140 attendees and 24 sponsors, reflected a shift in how the industry views satellite technology, particularly low Earth orbit (Leo) networks, as demand for alternative broadband solutions continues to grow.

For years, satellite internet was associated with high latency, high cost and limited use cases. That perception is now being challenged as new satellite constellations enter the market and commercial models mature.

According to Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-Kon, satellite should no longer be viewed as a fallback option.

“It’s time for Wisps to stop seeing satellite as a competitor and start seeing it as the most versatile tool in their kit,” said De Wet. “The success of the mass Leo market will be determined by a business model that can reach and support users at all locations with a local, human touch. That is exactly what Wisps provide.”

The shift comes as global players, including Starlink, Amazon’s Project Kuiper and other Leo constellations, accelerate deployment of next-generation broadband services.

Industry data shared at the conference highlighted the scale of South Africa’s connectivity gap, with Icasa reporting 2.7 million fixed broadband subscribers and fewer than one million fixed wireless users nationally. At the same time, unofficial uptake of satellite services has grown, with an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Starlink terminals reportedly activated in a short period prior to formal licensing approval.

Paul Colmer, executive member of Wapa, said satellite is now firmly part of the mainstream connectivity strategy.

“Satellite technology is no longer a ‘plan B’ for when terrestrial links fail,” said Colmer. “It has become a primary, strategic asset for every Wisp and ISP in the country.”

He added that the emergence of Leo networks alongside traditional geostationary satellites has changed the structure of the connectivity market, turning satellite into a viable alternative to fixed-line infrastructure in many areas.

A key theme at the conference was whether Leo networks pose a threat to wireless internet service providers or an opportunity. The consensus was that the outcome depends on how providers position themselves.

“Leo is not a competitor to be feared,” Colmer said. “It is a powerful complement to an expanded service offering.”

While some satellite operators are expected to pursue direct-to-consumer models, industry participants noted that large-scale adoption will still require on-the-ground installation, support and service capability, areas where Wisps are already established.

Wisps were described as uniquely positioned to support hybrid connectivity models, combining fixed wireless, fibre and satellite services across diverse geographic regions.

“A Wisp that offers fixed wireless, 5G and satellite connectivity is not just surviving in this converged landscape; it is thriving,” said Colmer.

Despite growing opportunities, speakers also highlighted structural challenges in South Africa, including spectrum constraints, regulatory delays and ongoing infrastructure instability, which continue to shape deployment timelines.

Looking ahead, attention is also turning to the role of artificial intelligence in managing increasingly complex hybrid networks. AI is expected to support traffic optimisation, network switching and service assurance as operators integrate multiple connectivity technologies.

The overall message from the conference was that satellite connectivity is no longer an alternative solution, but part of a broader shift towards converged, multi-layered networks aimed at expanding access and improving resilience in South Africa’s digital infrastructure.