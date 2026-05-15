Eskom hikes and rising fixed charges squeeze households and SMEs

In its recent quarterly white paper, the Light Paper, solar provider, GoSolr, warns that South Africa’s electricity crisis is not yet over. While South Africans are relieved at the absence of loadshedding, they’re plagued by rising costs, which GoSolr argues has given rise to an affordability crisis driven by a broken pricing model, rising fixed charges and municipal tariff chaos.

Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

According to the Light Paper, what South Africans see on their monthly bill is not the true cost of electricity — it’s just the tip of a very expensive iceberg.

Controversial shift

Beyond the kilowatt-hours, GoSolr explains that the real cost includes generation and grid infrastructure, system losses, theft, non-payment, diesel-powered emergency generation, and wildly inconsistent municipal surcharges depending on where you live.

Then there are the invisible costs: damaged appliances, downtime, lost productivity, security expenses, and the growing 'private tax' South Africans pay for backup power.

Tariffs have increased by over 1,100% since 2007. A typical Eskom customer using around 800kWh per month paid roughly R1,055 in 2014; by 2024, the same usage costs about R3,388.

Eskom tariffs increased by 8.76%, followed by another 8.83% hike in April — with municipal customers often feeling it even more sharply once mark-ups are added.

Added to this is that the most controversial shift is the least talked about: the aggressive rise in fixed charges.

In plain terms, customers now pay significantly just to be connected, regardless of how efficiently they consume.

Using less electricity no longer guarantees meaningful savings.

Municipal tariff structures make things worse and are wildly inconsistent.