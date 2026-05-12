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    Cape Town Airport operations disrupted by weather

    Cape Town International Airport has confirmed that adverse weather conditions in both Cape Town and George have affected flight operations.
    12 May 2026
    12 May 2026
    Source: Bl1zz4rd-editor via
    Source: Bl1zz4rd-editor via Wikimedia Commons

    Despite the inclement weather, Cape Town International Airport remains open and operational.

    Airport operations are being closely monitored, with alternative airports accommodating diverted flights where required.

    Passengers advised to check flight updates

    Passengers have been advised that flights may be delayed, diverted or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

    Travellers are encouraged to consult their respective airlines or the ACSA Mobile App for the latest flight information.

    Read more: air travel, air transport, travel industry, Cape Town travel, tourism and travel
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