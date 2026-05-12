Cape Town Airport operations disrupted by weather

Cape Town International Airport has confirmed that adverse weather conditions in both Cape Town and George have affected flight operations.

Despite the inclement weather, Cape Town International Airport remains open and operational.

Airport operations are being closely monitored, with alternative airports accommodating diverted flights where required.

Passengers advised to check flight updates

Passengers have been advised that flights may be delayed, diverted or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Travellers are encouraged to consult their respective airlines or the ACSA Mobile App for the latest flight information.