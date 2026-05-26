AfricaMonth | Africa must tell its own tourism story

As Africa Month places renewed focus on the continent’s identity, growth and global standing, tourism leaders say Africa must take greater ownership of how it markets itself to the world.

Source: Africa's Travel Indaba X account

Africa’s tourism sector must work more collaboratively, strengthen intra-African travel and take greater control of its narrative if the continent wants to unlock long-term tourism growth and investment opportunities.

These were among the key themes explored during a BONDay discussion held ahead of Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026, which took place from 11-14 May at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex (ICC Durban).

The session, moderated by Newzroom Afrika senior politics reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo, brought together tourism leaders from across the continent, including Namibia’s Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Indileni Daniel; Angola’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Augusto Kalikemala; Tourism Business Council of South Africa chairperson Jerry Mabena; and Durban Tourism deputy director Winile Mntungwa.

The broader BONDay programme also included keynote remarks from South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Makhotso Sotyu, who reflected on tourism’s economic role across the continent.

Tourism as an economic driver

During her keynote remarks, Sotyu said tourism remains one of Africa’s most important economic sectors despite global uncertainty and evolving travel dynamics.

According to Sotyu, tourism supported 357 million jobs globally in 2024, accounting for one in every 10 jobs worldwide.

She said tourism remains critical for entrepreneurship, community development, investment and economic participation across the continent.

“Africa is not a story of waiting. Africa is now,” she said.

Africa must shape its own narrative

A major focus of the discussion was the need for African countries to tell their own stories more effectively and position the continent beyond outdated stereotypes and negative perceptions.

Kalikemala said Africa remains one of the world’s most underestimated tourism regions despite its environmental, cultural and tourism strengths.

“The perception is more important than what in fact exists,” he said, referring to how safety concerns are often portrayed internationally.

He added that Africa should position itself more confidently as a destination for both tourism and investment, particularly as geopolitical instability continues affecting parts of Europe and the Middle East.

“We in Africa have the opportunity to be one of the safest destinations, not only for investment, but also for travellers,” he said.

Authentic storytelling and digital influence

The discussion also explored how digital platforms and creator-led storytelling are increasingly shaping global travel decisions.

Mntungwa said tourism authorities must adapt to changing traveller behaviour and focus more on authentic storytelling and immersive destination experiences.

“It’s important that we adapt to the methods and behaviours of today’s travellers,” she said.

She added that filmmakers, influencers and travel creators are helping reshape perceptions around African destinations by offering more authentic views of the continent.

Social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and creator-driven travel content were highlighted as increasingly important tools for tourism marketing and destination discovery.

Daniel said younger generations are playing a major role in amplifying African tourism experiences online.

“The youth are the backbone,” she said.

“They are the ones who can make whatever you need go viral.”

Collaboration over competition

Improving intra-African travel and regional cooperation also emerged as a central issue during the discussion.

Speakers stressed the need for African countries to work together more closely on tourism growth, aviation connectivity and policy alignment.

Daniel said tourism growth across the continent should be approached through collaboration rather than competition.

“If visitors come to Namibia and proceed to South Africa, everybody benefits,” she said.

Kalikemala echoed the sentiment, saying stronger regional cooperation around aviation, infrastructure and investment will be essential to unlocking tourism growth across Africa.

“Cooperation, not competition,” he said.

Africa’s tourism opportunity

Culture, heritage, gastronomy and community experiences were repeatedly identified as some of Africa’s strongest tourism assets.

Daniel said African countries should place greater emphasis on showcasing authentic local experiences, cultural diversity and natural landscapes.

Speakers agreed that Africa’s tourism future lies in embracing its authenticity while improving connectivity, collaboration and destination readiness across the continent.

For the panel, Africa’s tourism opportunity is not about imitating other regions, but about positioning the continent as a connected, experience-driven and culturally rich destination capable of competing globally on its own terms.