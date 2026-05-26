AfricaMonth: Expertise to unlock mining’s catalytic impact on Africa’s infrastructure

In many parts of Africa, mining remains a frontier sector, frequently arriving as the first large-scale investment in remote or underdeveloped regions; its impact, however, extends far beyond extraction.

There is growing recognition that a commitment to infrastructure is vital to attract and retain private investor interest in primary, secondary and tertiary sectors

Vis Reddy, chairman of SRK Consulting (South Africa) and global Africa lead

According to Vis Reddy, chairman of SRK Consulting (South Africa) and global Africa lead, mining companies have been the pioneers in many emerging economies.

“They often go into areas where infrastructure is not yet in place, and they have to create it – not just for the mine, but for everything that follows,” said Reddy. “This catalytic effect is visible across the continent. In the Copperbelt of Zambia and the DRC, for instance, rapid mining expansion has driven urbanisation, new business formation and service industries.”

Transport corridors originally developed to export minerals are now enabling agricultural trade and regional commerce. Historically, mining companies have borne much of the burden of funding the rail, power and water facilities they need. This may initially reduce their competitiveness, but without that infrastructure, most projects are not viable.

Infrastructure as catalyst

There is growing recognition, however, that a commitment to this infrastructure is vital to attract and retain private investor interest in primary, secondary and tertiary sectors.

“There is a meeting of minds across Africa,” said Reddy. “The lack of competitive infrastructure has clearly hampered development and, today more than ever, all stakeholders are talking about the need for better infrastructure.”

Darryll Kilian, partner and principal consultant in environment, social and governance (ESG) at SRK Consulting (South Africa)

Darryll Kilian, partner and principal consultant in environment, social and governance (ESG) at SRK Consulting (South Africa), reiterated that mines create an epicentre for a range of other activities.

“A mine’s presence – and the products and services it procures – enable other industries and developments,” said Kilian. “The infrastructure that supports a mine then also becomes a catalyst for broader economic activity.”

He pointed to regional logistics initiatives such as the Lobito Corridor – which links the DRC and Zambia to Angola’s Atlantic coast – to illustrate how such infrastructure can even unlock cross-border trade and diversify export routes.

Broadening expertise

Kilian highlighted how SRK Consulting’s work has evolved alongside these realities, broadening from mine-focused studies, reviews and audits to encompass other vital developmental disciplines such as ESG, water stewardship and energy.

“The challenge of reliable energy provision has created an industrial bottleneck,” he said. “Without a steady supply of affordable power, countries cannot develop at scale.”

SRK has been involved in high-voltage transmission projects and regional power integration initiatives aligned with the Southern African Power Pool, he noted, helping to move electricity across borders and support both mining and industrial growth. Beyond large-scale infrastructure, the firm’s work increasingly extends into governance systems and sustainability frameworks.

Its network of local practices around Africa has proved to be an important factor enabling SRK Consulting to operate at the intersection of geology, engineering and sustainability – enhancing the developmental impact of the mining sector.

Local presence

A central theme in SRK’s African strategy has been localisation – as part of its business model and commitment to knowledge sharing and capacity building, said Reddy. He noted that, more recently, many countries in Africa have made localisation a regulatory requirement to ensure more local participation in sectors like mining.

“There are increasing restrictions on expatriates,” he said. “This could mean that a foreign expert can only work a limited number of days on site each year, which disrupts continuity on a project. Our teams of local professionals largely solve that challenge.”

Having in-country expertise also brings SRK closer to daily realities, explained Kilian, giving the company a better understanding of how the local economy and stakeholder relationships work in practice.

Responsiveness

“It’s about relationships, responsiveness and being able to engage directly with stakeholders – from clients and suppliers to government officials and local communities,” he said. “This makes it easier to engage, to resolve issues and to keep momentum in project work.”

This local presence also allows easier and quicker access to the regions around the SRK’s hubs, taking the company’s contribution beyond its technical capability and making it an integral part of the local economic ecosystem.

With established offices in South Africa, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – augmented most recently by another practice in Zambia – SRK Consulting has pursued a deliberate strategy to be closer to the mining hubs it serves. This presence has also helped support the growth of Africa’s infrastructure and systems – which transform mineral resources into broader economic value.



