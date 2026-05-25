AfricaMonth | Recognising Africa's unique advertising voice

The influence of Africa’s creator economies across the globe continues to rise. The first and only African artist to perform on the live Grammy main stage was Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, who made history by performing at the 66th annual ceremony in 2024.

Graham Cruikshanks, director of Africa operations at TBWA says there is a strong desire to recognise African advertising talent (Image supplied)

Despite no African artists performing on the main stage at the 2025 event, the continent was highly represented by major award winners on the night.

Most notably, Nigerian singer Tems won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her hit single Love Me JeJe. Globally, Afrobeats and Amapiano continue to heavily influence global music.

So much so that Nigeria’s Federal Government, recognising the impact its country’s creative industry can have on the economy, raised arts and culture spending from below N10bn in 2023/4 to N71bn in 2025 & N50bn in 2026.

From an advertising perspective

Graham Cruikshanks, director of Africa operations at TBWA, says we are not seeing the same flex of confidence come through quite as strongly in creative ideas and advertising creativity as in music and art.

However, he points out that there has been a substantial shift over the past few years.

Despite representation at Cannes and some of the other global awards remaining slightly more muted, many more African agencies are putting stock in award shows as a way to enhance their global reputations.

“We are also seeing more creative leaders from across the continent participating as jury members, judges and commentators on the global award shows.”

He mentions that Loeries awarded their first Grand Prix to an African agency in 2025.

“This shows a strong desire to recognise African advertising talent.”

Generally, he says, we are seeing a larger number of our agencies far more engaged and willing to invest in creative entries.

"Far more African ideas are coming through, and as this emerging self-reliance that we’re seeing across the continent filters further, we may see a push to greater creative sovereignty too.”

An emerging self-reliance

Cruikshanks explains that this is part of a larger trend of emerging self-reliance we are seeing on the continent.

“During Covid, the reliance on vaccines from the global north was a major lament from African countries, championed by SA creating the capability to manufacture in SA.

“The withdrawal of US Aid & cuts to PEPFAR funding from so many African countries have drawn sharp focus on the over-reliance African governments have had on key services, which they are failing to provide their own people."

He says perhaps these things have created a shift in the way Africa sees itself in the world.

“There is a realisation of greater sovereignty, autonomy and self-reliance, and finding new ways (our own ways) of solving problems and building from within, rather than the notion of “Africa+1” - us + a global partner.

“Perhaps in the way businesses - and hopefully governments too - are now seeing an Africa + Africa model, or when global partnerships remain critical, we are empowered to make deals on our terms, with far more favourable local impact.”

An emerging market

"The promises of GDP growth, urbanisation growth and the potential of Africa’s burgeoning youth population have attracted many global businesses across the continent.

He adds that, while some brands remain cautious, many global brands have invested heavily in and across Africa.

He comments that given this, it is unfortunate that you still hear stories of global businesses divesting their interests entirely, or scaling back, such as HSBC & BNP, Kimberly Clark, Datsun, Nielsen data business, and Diageo, which sold its shares in Guinness Nigeria to local company Tolaram.

But, he says, we need to keep in mind that the reasons for this are varied - governance, distribution infrastructure, stable power, inability to access forex, or get repatriated money.

“All speak to a highly volatile market and a tough place to do business.”

Global creative standards

For African agencies and creative networks to set global creative standards, Cruikshanks says, “If we are to take a more optimistic view, we need to see more self-belief in our own abilities and greater appreciation for the power of our unique African voice."

He says we still seem reluctant to tell our own stories in our own individual way.

“Our approach to work can feel tactical at times, with fewer strong communications platforms that build memory structures and consistent brand equity over time.

“We see such incredible creative statements in our music, our art, our literature and our fashion, and we need to see commercial creativity/advertising keeping pace.”

He adds that Africa also needs to see far more representation of African talent at award shows, as participants and jury members.

“This is growing, but until there are people at the decision-making tables who can bridge the gap between current global evaluation and local African culture and context, identifying the right kind of ideas will remain limited.”

Key lessons

Working across the continent has given Cruikshanks key insights into operating in Africa. His key lessons that have shaped your advertising approach include:

“The way you think something should be done is frequently not the way it ultimately gets done.



“Listen to understand, not just to hear & respond.



“Patience.



“Africa remains an exciting place with many unique stories yet to be told.”





