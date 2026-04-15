X3M Ideas leads Africa as a top force in sustainable creative campaigns

Nigeria's X3M Ideas has been named by Warc as the only African agency in the world to reach the top five of those pushing purposeful and sustainable work.

X3M Ideas created a Nollywood series called Don’t Burn Their Future. Source: X3M Ideas.

Some of the work done by the agency include a campaign called Don't burn their future for Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Commission. The campaign used Nollywood style dramatisation to send the message home about the dangers of smoking, especially for children.

Publicis Conseil’s Three Words for AXA has been named the world’s most impactful campaign for social good in the ACT Good Report 2026, with France taking the top country spot.

Publicis Conseil ranks as the #1 agency, while Publicis Worldwide leads as the top network. AXA is named #1 brand, reinforcing the growing role of major advertisers in driving purpose-led creativity.

The ACT Good Report is the only global ranking dedicated to creative work that drives social and environmental impact, highlighting campaigns that not only excel creatively but also contribute to positive change.

Compiled by ACT Responsible in collaboration with Warc, the report combines performance in the Warc Creative 100 Ranking, the global benchmark for creative excellence, with results from the ACT Collection’s annual program, including the ACT exhibition, ACT Care Awards, ACT Tributes (public vote), and the ACT database. There are no complicated criteria or categories, just outstanding work for Good!

This year’s results highlight a strong balance between purpose- and brand-led work. Of the top 40 campaigns:

Twenty were created for non-profits

Seventeen for commercial brands

One for public sector organisations

Two were brand–non-profit collaborations

In total, 1,008 campaigns from 673 agencies and 815 advertisers across 75 markets were evaluated. The top 40 campaigns represent 33 agencies (30 part of 14 networks, 10 independent) for 38 advertisers across 21 markets.

The top 25 agencies span 16 markets, with network agencies dominating but independent shops continuing to make a strong showing. Meanwhile, the top 10 advertisers include a mix of non-profit and for-profit organisations, underlining the increasing convergence of creativity, purpose, and business impact.

ACT Good Report 2026 best ranked campaigns, agencies network and brands are:

Campaigns

#1 Three Words for AXA by Publicis Conseil, France

#2 Ink of Democracy for The Times of India by Havas Worldwide, India

#3 The Shooting for Articulo 19 by Grey Mexico

#4 36 Months - Raising The Age Of Social Media Citizenship for 36 Months by Supermassive, Australia

#5 Recipe For Change for Arla Foods by FP7 McCann, United Arab Emirates

Agencies

#1 Publicis Conseil, France

#2 BETC Paris, France

#3 Grey Mexico

#4 X3M Ideas, Nigeria

#5 Serviceplan Germany

Networks

#1 Publicis Worldwide

#2 Havas Group

#3 McCann Worldgroup

#4 BBDO

#5 TBWA\Worldwide

Advertisers

#1 AXA

#2 The Times of India

#3 Articulo 19

#4 Unilever

#5 Arla Foods

Countries

#1 France

#2 United States

#3 United Kingdom

#4 India

#5 Brazil

Isa Kurata, ACT Responsible co-founder, says: “This year’s results echo Cannes Lions’ recent announcement naming France Creative Country of the Year. It’s encouraging to see creative leadership and social impact now deeply connected. What’s changing is who’s driving it: we clearly see brands stepping up, using creativity to take a stand on real-world issues. But let’s be clear: NGOs still rely heavily on the industry’s support to continue raising funds and driving impact. The ACT Good Report exists to inspire the industry to do both. Our partnership with Warc strengthens that mission on a global stage.”

Amy Rodgers, head of content, Warc Creative and strategic partner, added: “Creativity as a force for positive change has never been more important. Warc is delighted to once again collaborate with Act Responsible to continue spotlighting the agencies, brands and NGOs that are creating breakthrough ideas that not only matter to society but can change behaviour.”