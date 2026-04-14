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    Local film talent takes center stage at the inaugural DGSA Creative Awards

    With the introduction of its first DGSA Creative Awards, the Directors Guild of South Africa (DGSA) has honoured the local film industry by bringing long-overdue attention to the directors and creative talent influencing the country's film, television, and digital storytelling landscape.
    14 Apr 2026
    14 Apr 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Held in Cape Town, the awards ceremony brought together industry leaders, creatives, and stakeholders dedicated to recognising directing excellence not only as a craft, but as a driving force behind the country’s cultural and economic narrative.

    More than a celebration, the event signalled a shift toward greater recognition, protection, and elevation of South African directors within an increasingly competitive global industry. It also reinforced the importance of authorship and authentic storytelling in positioning South Africa as a powerful creative voice on the world stage.

    A deeply significant moment of the evening was the posthumous presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to the late Connie Chiume, honouring her enduring contribution to the arts and her impact on generations of performers and storytellers.

    “This moment marks more than an awards ceremony — it is the beginning of a movement to honour, protect, and elevate South African directors,” said Andile Sinqoto, DGSA chairperson.

    The evening recognised outstanding achievements across multiple categories, highlighting both established names and emerging voices shaping the future of the industry.

    Here are the winners...

    Key winners included:

    Best Director: Mandla Dube — Silverton Siege
    Best Feature Film: Kelsey Egan — The Fix
    Best Director – Short Film: Jozua Malherbe — Engel
    Best Documentary Feature: Yaseen J Khan — Robots
    Best Director – TV Series: Jozua Malherbe & Karen Jeynes — Recipes for Love and Murder
    Best Director – Commercial: Lourens van Rensburg — Chicken Licken Soulfluncer
    Best Director – Music Video: Macmillan Mabaleka — The Big 3 Trilogy
    Best Director – Digital: Dibi & Zigi — Snippets
    Best First-Time Director: Meekaaeel Adam — The Trek

    Crafts Awards

    Outstanding Cinematic Vision: Mandla Dube — Heart of the Hunter
    Best Editing: Meekaaeel Adam — The Trek
    Best Cinematography: Hayden Brown — Bergbruidjie

    Acting Awards

    Best Actress: Connie Ferguson — Heart of the Hunter
    Best Actor: Thabo Rametsi — Kalushi
    Best Supporting Actress: Robyn Roussouw — The Fix
    Best Supporting Actor: Julian Robinson — Just Now Jeffrey

    The launch of the DGSA Creative Awards marks the beginning of what is set to become an important annual platform - one that not only celebrates excellence, but actively contributes to the growth, visibility, and sustainability of South Africa’s screen industry.

    As the industry continues to evolve, initiatives such as these play a critical role in ensuring that local talent is recognised at home, while being positioned to compete and collaborate on a global stage.

    Read more: local film industry, South African film, Connie Chiume, Mandla Dube, Andile Sinqoto
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