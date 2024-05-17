SoCreative series: Free online courses for creative business entrepreneurs

The British Council's series of free online courses, designed to help aspiring African entrepreneurs grow sustainable creative businesses, SoCreative has launched.

Image supplied. The recent SoCreative Summit 2024 saw the launch of the British Council's new eLearning platform, SoCreative

The SoCreative eLearning platform is aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs who want to turn their creative pursuits into sustainable, fulfilling business endeavours.

The free, self-paced courses are designed to guide users through the entire process, from learning about Africa’s creative industry to finding the right market for their ideas, distinguishing their businesses, finding investors, business management skills and more.

The courses

The courses include:

Launching your creative enterprise



Growing your creative enterprise



Social impact through entrepreneurship



Creative economy policy.

Upon completing the programme, participants receive a certificate of achievement, which makes them eligible to apply for ongoing support through mentoring, coaching, incubation and acceleration creative economy programmes via the British Council’s network within participating countries.

SoCreative Summit annual series

The launch of the SoCreative eLearning platform coincides with the culmination of the SoCreative Summit annual series.

The fifth edition of the annual SoCreative Summit, hosted by the British Council and Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) in partnership with PACE, took place at the Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, from 9 to 10 May.

The Summit, which was free, was attended by cultural makers, artists, fashion designers and anyone deserving of the title ‘creative’ – both in-person and virtually, serving as a platform to nurture innovation and promote the growth and vitality of Africa’s creative economy.

“While this may be the final summit in this format, we will continue to create platforms that enable young people to lead innovation, to become visionaries and to shape their futures,” says Skinder Hundal, global arts director of British Council.

“The impact of this investment and collaboration will inspire future global leaders, making a positive impact in Africa and the world in the years to come,” adds Hundal.

Emergence

“This final summit's theme, Emergence, embodies the complete dedication, creativity, and vision of our delegates and partners who have contributed to its success over the past five years,” says Farai Bayai Ncube, regional arts director sub-Saharan Africa of the British Council.

“By this same token, the emergence of our SoCreative eLearning programme will serve in its legacy, and like the summit itself, is free to those who wish to gain knowledge,” adds Ncube.

Ncube explains that the SoCreative eLearning programme was developed by academic practitioners within Africa and the UK's creative economies, and aims to fill the creative knowledge business gaps that exist in the ecosystem.

“The challenges facing creative entrepreneurs have been revealed in previous summits and multiple conversations with our programme stakeholders, and so we have developed the platform in an attempt to address these shortfalls through fostering an ecosystem in which young entrepreneurs can thrive.”