    Google boosts African SMEs with AI-powered Hustle Academy

    15 May 2024
    Google's Hustle Academy, a proven catalyst for SME growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, is back and better than ever for 2024. The revamped program now features a cutting-edge focus on artificial intelligence (AI), empowering African entrepreneurs to leverage the latest technology for business success.
    Google Hustle Academy is back for 2024

    SMEs are the lifeblood of Africa's economy, but often struggle to access funding and acquire essential skills. Recognizing this challenge, Google's Hustle Academy offers a comprehensive solution, providing business education, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

    Since its inception in 2022, over 10,000 businesses have benefited from the program, with participants experiencing significant improvements in funding access and job creation.

    "AI holds immense potential for African SMEs," says Kristy Grant, head of B2B marketing, SSA. "By incorporating AI into our curriculum, we aim to equip SMEs with the tools they need to drive innovation, boost efficiency, and unlock new levels of economic growth."

    Optimise with AI

    The 2024 Hustle Academy curriculum features new AI modules designed to help businesses make data-driven decisions, optimise operations, and build AI-powered marketing strategies.

    Through hands-on training, participants will learn how to harness AI to save time, increase productivity, and supercharge their digital outreach.

    Applications for the 2024 cohort are now open to SMBs in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

    The program will run through the end of the year, offering a unique opportunity for African entrepreneurs to gain a competitive edge in the digital age.

    For more information and to apply, visit Google Hustle Academy.

