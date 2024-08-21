Retail ESG
ESG Company news South Africa

    Investing in upskilling: A key to business success and inclusivity

    Issued by Jockey South Africa
    21 Aug 2024
    21 Aug 2024
    In today's fast-paced business world, investing in upskilling staff is essential. Companies are recognising the benefits of building a diverse, highly skilled workforce, which not only meets regulatory standards but also drives business success and national development.
    Jockey graduates Lwazi Dlamini, Neli Hadebe, Xolani Shandu, Tsato Dlamini with Training Instructor, Brian Silangwe at the KZN Cluster Skills Graduation.
    "Upskilling our workforce is a core part of what makes a forward-thinking organisation," says Bruce McMurray, general manager of Jockey South Africa. He continues by saying, "Employment equity requires us to reflect on our nation's diversity, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunity."

    Skills transfer through training programmes

    Industries like clothing manufacturing highlight the need to address historical inequalities. Robust training programmes empower employees while enhancing their skills and career growth. "By investing in our employees' skills and knowledge, we foster a culture of inclusivity and growth," McMurray notes.

    Embracing diversity and inclusion benefits both businesses and society. "A diverse workforce enhances innovation, creativity, and the ability to serve a varied customer base," emphasises McMurray.

    Upskilling drives personal and professional growth, innovation, and exceptional quality in design, manufacturing, and delivery. "Upskilling boosts staff self-confidence and retention rates. Evidence of this is how many of our staff have stayed with our company for decades," explains McMurray.

    Jockey South Africa offers several training programmes, including Learnership (18 months), Skills Programme (12 months), Organisation Development International (ODI) (18 months), Adult Education Training (AET) (12 months), Emerging Leadership Development Programme (ELDP) (12 months), Team Leader Development Programme (TLDP) (6 months) and New Venture Creation (12 months). These programmes cater to various needs, from theoretical knowledge to practical skills and leadership development. Partnerships with organisations like Optimi Workplace and ZA Gear ensure high standards and adaptability.

    Empowering the future

    Prioritising continuous learning and development unlocks the full potential of the workforce, driving innovation and excellence. Adopting a people-centric strategy at all levels of business ensures that every employee feels valued and empowered to contribute their best. 

    "We encourage a continuous learning environment to keep our workforce agile and innovative," McMurray adds. "This commitment benefits individual employees and elevates the entire organisation. We encourage other businesses to also embrace upskilling to help create a brighter, more equitable future in South Africa," concludes McMurray.

    empowerment, upskilling, ESG, Jockey, Bruce McMurray
