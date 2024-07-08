Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGHeineken BeveragesStilesSmart MediaMindful MastermindsInsight SurveyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileJockey South AfricaSappiOnPoint PRThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pick n Pay says its Boxer IPO could raise R8bn

    By Nqobile Dludla
    2 Sep 2024
    2 Sep 2024
    South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay said on Thursday, 29 August 2024, that proceeds from listing its discount grocery chain Boxer could total R8bn ($450m), according to its preliminary estimate.
    Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Chief executive, Sean Summers is tasked with reviving through a turnaround and two-step recapitalisation plan a retail business that has been losing market share to bigger rivals Shoprite and others for more than a decade.

    A deterioration in the performance of the group's core Pick n Pay supermarket business resulted in a substantial trading loss in the Pick n Pay division of R1.5bn in its financial year that ended 25 February, and an overall loss at group level of R3.2bn.

    At the same time, its net debt escalated.

    In order to lower its debt and strengthen the underlying performance of its Pick n Pay Supermarkets business, the group recently raised R4bn through a rights issue and will now begin the process of listing Boxer towards the end of 2024, subject to shareholder and final board approval.

    Details of the number of shares in issue, price and target amount will be shared closer to the time, but "for illustrative purposes only, the share issue will generate R8bn in proceeds," the retailer said in a statement.

    "The Boxer IPO (initial public offering) will also ensure that Boxer is accorded a market value that appropriately reflects its growth trajectory and return on invested capital, thereby unlocking shareholder value embedded in the Group," Pick n Pay said.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, Sean Summers
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz