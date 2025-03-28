New Bok jersey to feature Pick n Pay logo

Pick n Pay has signed a four-year contract as a Tier 1 sponsor of SA Rugby, with the company’s logo set to feature in gold on the back of the Springbok jersey, as well as those of all other national teams in a new partnership.

Image supplied

The South African retail giant’s logo will make its debut on green and gold at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens when the Blitzboks take on Uruguay on Friday, 28 March 2025.

The Pick n Pay logo will also appear on the front of all national teams’ training apparel in a new departure for SA Rugby’s sponsorship model. Historically, the rights to the front of the playing jersey and training jersey have been the preserve of a single partner.

The sponsorship will also have an impact at community level as Pick n Pay has also acquired the naming rights to the national club championship, the Gold Cup, and an exciting new women’s rugby competition, the details of which will be announced later this year.

The agreement with Pick n Pay marks the coming together of the two brands, both deeply rooted in resilience, passion, and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans.

“This sponsorship is about more than just a logo on a jersey – it’s about celebrating the values that unite us as South Africans. The Springboks are a symbol of unity, and for decades, Pick n Pay has been a trusted partner in homes and communities, always backing South Africans through great value, creating opportunities, or supporting communities when they need us most.

“We are incredibly proud to back the Springbok teams as they push forward on their journey of excellence, and we are excited to help grow rugby from grassroots to the professional stage, ensuring that our customers and supporters can be part of this journey every step of the way,” says Sean Summers, Pick n Pay CEO.

“The Springboks are a true symbol of determination, and we could not be prouder to announce this sponsorship as we ourselves take bold steps to drive our growth,” added Summers.

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “Through this partnership, Pick n Pay and SA Rugby unite to uplift, empower, and inspire. Just as the Springboks and our other national teams play for the pride of the nation, Pick n Pay’s people have made a difference every day for over 50 years.

“The company has a proud legacy, serving South Africans and always being there for communities in need. Both teams prove that through teamwork and commitment, we can inspire a nation, both on and off the field.

“We are particularly excited that Pick n Pay will be assisting us in promoting the community game through their partnership with the Gold Cup. Similarly, they are backing our commitment to the women’s game by partnering us in a new elite competition that is in the planning stage.”