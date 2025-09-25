Pick n Pay debuts first hypermarket in Pietermaritzburg

Following the conversion of its existing Supermarket at Midlands Liberty Mall, Pick n Pay opened its first Hypermarket in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Pick n Pay Hypermarket opens in Pietermaritzburg. Image supplied

This investment marks a significant transformation of the former Pick n Pay Supermarket into a full-scale Hypermarket – delivering a brand-new, one-stop shopping experience for customers in Pietermaritzburg and the greater KwaZulu-Natal region.

This move forms part of Pick n Pay’s broader national turnaround strategy, it reflects the commitment at which the business is evolving to better serve its communities. This strategy includes the revamp of existing stores and the opening of new-format outlets.

“Pick n Pay’s store reset programme is a key part of our turnaround strategy. This includes converting under-performing stores, partnering with landlords to right-size locations, and investing in targeted refurbishments. We’re moving away from scale for its own sake, focusing instead on a smaller, more profitable, higher-quality store base. At the same time, we’re enhancing our customer offer with a sharper product mix, improved services, and stronger customer engagement to deliver a more competitive, customer-focused proposition,” says Sean Summers, CEO at Pick n Pay.

The new Hypermarket format is central to this plan, aimed at delivering more value, greater variety, and unmatched convenience to South African families.

The decision to upgrade the Liberty Mall store followed a review of local shopping patterns and customer needs, revealing a strong demand for greater variety and value under one roof.

"This isn't just a store upgrade, it's a game-changer for Pietermaritzburg shoppers," says Katherine Madley, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay.

“Our Hypermarket format is designed around the evolving needs of local shoppers. Whether you’re shopping for fresh produce, tech gadgets, or outdoor furniture – you’ll find it all under one roof."

The new Hypermarket will introduce an expanded general merchandise section, including tech and appliances, DIY and tools, outdoor and garden essentials, home storage, toys, and kitchenware.

The fresh food offering has also been enhanced, featuring a gourmet butchery, frozen meats and fish, a biltong bar, and a convenient ‘Grab & Go’ counter with hot meals like burgers and boerie rolls.

Shoppers can also expect a broader grocery range, with new additions such as bulk cleaning products, sweets, catering supplies, and pet care.

“This is not just another retail store – it’s a destination. Our goal is to make everyday shopping easier, more exciting, and more rewarding,” adds store manager Zoobeida Abdul, who will lead a team of nearly 90 staff trained for this new format.

The Liberty Mall Hypermarket is the first of several national revamps planned this year. Customers can look forward to additional new-look stores in Klerksdorp, Ottery, and Longbeach over the next two months.