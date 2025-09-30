Pick n Pay chooses Halo and Second Rodeo as creative partners

Pick n Pay recently appointed Halo Advertising and Second Rodeo as new brand and retail advertising partners following a three-way paid pitch.

Pick n Pay has chosen new creative partners. Source: Pick n Pay.

This follows an extensive pitch process, which started initially with a chemistry session with six agencies, led by Katherine Madley, executive: marketing, brand & digital at Pick n Pay, and members of the exco team, including CEO Sean Summers and Dallas Langman, managing executive of the Pick n Pay Retail Division.

For Halo and Second Rodeo the win marks the start of a strategic partnership with one of South Africa’s most iconic brands.

With Halo’s focus on creative effectiveness and making brands stand out, Second Rodeo is a specialist short-term agency that drives sales and conversion, enabling brand and performance to work hand-in-hand.

“Preparing for this pitch presentation was such an intense process, but I am so proud of the work produced by our team – and, of course, we are delighted with the outcome! We were all deeply invested in the process because this was an account that we really wanted to win,” explained Dean Oelschig, managing partner and founder of Halo.

“It felt like we crammed eight months of work into just six weeks, but it was worth every late night. This is a great win for our two agencies, and we’re ready to give everything to help Pick n Pay reclaim its rightful place in the hearts and minds of South Africans.”

Mike Stopforth, managing director of Second Rodeo, was equally enthusiastic. “I can’t imagine a better client and opportunity to showcase the amalgamated specialisation of the Halo and Second Rodeo offering. We have an enormous job to do, but we can’t wait to start delivering extraordinary value and exceptional results across the long and the short of Pick n Pay’s marketing drive.”

Chemistry

Madley says the decision to appoint Halo and Second Rodeo was shaped by both strategy and chemistry, as well as their remarkable point of view of the brand and how they would manage both the Brand offensive (the Long of it) and the Brand Defensive (the Short of it).

“We felt a genuine connection during the chemistry session, and they went to extraordinary lengths to immerse themselves in the brand. They visited 37 stores, actively engaged with staff and managers, quizzed SmartShopper cardholders, and questioned many customers. Through this process, they got to the heart of the brand, and we are all looking forward to taking this new journey together.”

“Our agency goal is to bring together the best South African creative talent with the best clients and allow us the freedom and courage to produce work that gets spoken about and we all love. We can’t wait to put this into practice with Pick n Pay,” says Oelschig.