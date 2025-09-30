South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ChilliengineAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDaily MaverickAdvertising Media ForumRogerwilcoBroad MediaDentsuBizcommunity.comM&C Saatchi AbelAfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsaHead Marketing ServicesAcademy of Digital ArtsBrave GroupPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pick n Pay chooses Halo and Second Rodeo as creative partners

    Pick n Pay recently appointed Halo Advertising and Second Rodeo as new brand and retail advertising partners following a three-way paid pitch.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Pick n Pay has chosen new creative partners. Source: Pick n Pay.
    Pick n Pay has chosen new creative partners. Source: Pick n Pay.

    This follows an extensive pitch process, which started initially with a chemistry session with six agencies, led by Katherine Madley, executive: marketing, brand & digital at Pick n Pay, and members of the exco team, including CEO Sean Summers and Dallas Langman, managing executive of the Pick n Pay Retail Division.

    For Halo and Second Rodeo the win marks the start of a strategic partnership with one of South Africa’s most iconic brands.

    With Halo’s focus on creative effectiveness and making brands stand out, Second Rodeo is a specialist short-term agency that drives sales and conversion, enabling brand and performance to work hand-in-hand.

    “Preparing for this pitch presentation was such an intense process, but I am so proud of the work produced by our team – and, of course, we are delighted with the outcome! We were all deeply invested in the process because this was an account that we really wanted to win,” explained Dean Oelschig, managing partner and founder of Halo.

    “It felt like we crammed eight months of work into just six weeks, but it was worth every late night. This is a great win for our two agencies, and we’re ready to give everything to help Pick n Pay reclaim its rightful place in the hearts and minds of South Africans.”

    Mike Stopforth, managing director of Second Rodeo, was equally enthusiastic. “I can’t imagine a better client and opportunity to showcase the amalgamated specialisation of the Halo and Second Rodeo offering. We have an enormous job to do, but we can’t wait to start delivering extraordinary value and exceptional results across the long and the short of Pick n Pay’s marketing drive.”

    Chemistry

    Madley says the decision to appoint Halo and Second Rodeo was shaped by both strategy and chemistry, as well as their remarkable point of view of the brand and how they would manage both the Brand offensive (the Long of it) and the Brand Defensive (the Short of it).

    “We felt a genuine connection during the chemistry session, and they went to extraordinary lengths to immerse themselves in the brand. They visited 37 stores, actively engaged with staff and managers, quizzed SmartShopper cardholders, and questioned many customers. Through this process, they got to the heart of the brand, and we are all looking forward to taking this new journey together.”

    “Our agency goal is to bring together the best South African creative talent with the best clients and allow us the freedom and courage to produce work that gets spoken about and we all love. We can’t wait to put this into practice with Pick n Pay,” says Oelschig.

    Read more: retail, advertising, marketing, creative, Pick n Pay, Mike Stopforth, advertising agency, Dean Oelschig, Halo, brand agency, Sean Summers, Katherine Madley
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    SupervisorTshwane (Pretoria)The Tolcon Group30 Sep
    Senior DesignerCape TownHippocampus25 Sep
    Account Manager (12 Months FTC)SandtonTBWA South Africa23 Sep
    Senior Account ManagerPretoriaDoubleShift18 Sep
    Hybrid Implementation Planner (4 Month FTC)JohannesburgPublicis Groupe Africa Pty Ltd18 Sep
    Junior DTP Operator / Graphic DesignerPaarlFreislich Design / Eight18 Sep
    Digital and Print Advertising Sales ExecutiveCape TownSA Decor & Design18 Sep
    Freelance Creative TeamSandtonTBWA South Africa16 Sep
    Dynamic Client Liaison and Admin AssistantCape TownSummit OOH Media16 Sep
    Influencer Campaign ManagerCape TownThe Racket Club16 Sep
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz