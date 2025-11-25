Korean cuisine makes its debut at Pick n Pay as K-wave sweeps SA

With the rise of South Korean culture in South Africa, Pick n Pay’s new range of authentic Korean food (K-Food) will help shoppers add Seoul to their trolley.

The retailer is riding the K-wave, which has seen rising global interest in Korean dramas, movies, make-up and pop music, all of which has contributed to an interest in K-food as part of that nation’s culture.

No longer confined to niche stores, more than 80 Korean products including dry goods, sauces, snacks, cold drinks, and frozen foods will be appearing on Pick n Pay shelves in select stores from December thanks to a collaboration led by Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Mafra) and supported by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) and Market Kokoro, South African K-Food retail and online store bringing authentic Korean flavours and culture.

“Korean cuisine is one of the growth categories within Pick n Pay’s Taste of the World initiatives, which includes other global favourites such as Italian, Mexican, and Thai cuisine,” said Robert Gawith, category specialist at Pick n Pay.

“K-food’s unique and bold flavours with sweet and spicy elements of the cuisine along with its perception as a healthy, balanced and entertaining way of eating, make it one of the world’s most exciting food cultures. Asian cuisine such as Indian and Chinese have long been firm favourites, and now K-food is coming to the fore with exciting new ingredients and flavours.”

Kotra assisted Pick n Pay to curate a selection of Korean products for local palates by identifying reliable suppliers and facilitating strong business connections.

“This partnership enhances Pick n Pay’s global food portfolio while providing Korean companies with access to a trusted and scalable retail platform,” said Choong Sik Jang, Kotra’s regional director-general for Africa.

“This is a milestone for the growth of Korean cuisine in the local market - placing Korean products alongside established global categories within one of South Africa’s most influential retail networks where they can be easily accessed by shoppers.”

Shoppers can look forward to classics such as the iconic fermented kimchi dish; Gochujang, a spicy fermented chilli paste used in marinades; extra-crispy sweet-and-spicy Korean Fried Chicken; Bibimbap, a colourful rice bowl topped with vegetables, meat, and a fried egg; and Tteokbokki, chewy, spicy rice cakes that have become a Korean street food sensation.

The K-food range will be available in Pick n Pay The Verge, Pick n Pay Plettenberg Bay and Pick n Pay Ottery from early December, with a preview already open at Pick n Pay On Nicol in Bryanston.