Pick n Pay's supplier development programme fuels 44% surge in SMME sales

Pick n Pay’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme has delivered 44% year-on-year sales growth for its SMME partners, underscoring the strong economic impact of small business integration within its supply chain.

Image supplied

The initiative, which has grown to include 146 locally sourced suppliers with an average of 10 new SMMEs onboarded annually, is directly contributing to job creation and expanding consumer choice with innovative, high-quality local products.

At its annual SMME Supplier Conference, Pick n Pay executives emphasised that small business development is central to the retailer’s turnaround strategy.

CEO Sean Summers said: “Our future growth depends on working hand in hand with small businesses to bring customers meaningful innovation at scale.”

A strong ecosystem for growth

Pick n Pay reaffirmed its brand fundamentals of trust, value, and convenience, while highlighting 22 marketing platforms that accelerate supplier visibility and growth.

“Our role is not only to provide shelf space but to enable small businesses to thrive. When our SMMEs succeed, our customers, communities, and economy succeed too,” said Mark Bandi, SMME Executive.

Recognising excellence

The conference concluded with the SMME Awards, celebrating achievements in categories such as Innovation, Fastest Growth, Turnaround Business of the Year, and Best Newcomer, along with recognition for outstanding Pick n Pay buyers and stores that champion local enterprise.

The Pick n Pay SMME Awards recognise South African small, medium, and micro-enterprises that have excelled in Pick n Pay's Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Programme.

List of award categories and winners

SMME of the Year: HQ Foods

Best Newcomer: Wonder Snacks

Turnaround Business of the Year: Joburger

Fastest Growth Business: Kaama Food Family

Innovation: HQ Foods

Category Awards

Fresh: Pesto Princess Foods (Pty) Ltd

Non-Edibles: Joburger

Edibles: Catering InFood

GMD: Superb Lilly

Graduates ED to ESD

Superb Lilly,



Spoontjie Trading



Projects and Motupa PJ Enterprise

SMME Graduates