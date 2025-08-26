South Africa
Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRHeineken BeveragesDentsuScan DisplayUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementKLAGoogleEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pick n Pay's supplier development programme fuels 44% surge in SMME sales

    Pick n Pay’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme has delivered 44% year-on-year sales growth for its SMME partners, underscoring the strong economic impact of small business integration within its supply chain.
    26 Aug 2025
    26 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The initiative, which has grown to include 146 locally sourced suppliers with an average of 10 new SMMEs onboarded annually, is directly contributing to job creation and expanding consumer choice with innovative, high-quality local products.

    At its annual SMME Supplier Conference, Pick n Pay executives emphasised that small business development is central to the retailer’s turnaround strategy.

    CEO Sean Summers said: “Our future growth depends on working hand in hand with small businesses to bring customers meaningful innovation at scale.”

    A strong ecosystem for growth

    Pick n Pay reaffirmed its brand fundamentals of trust, value, and convenience, while highlighting 22 marketing platforms that accelerate supplier visibility and growth.

    “Our role is not only to provide shelf space but to enable small businesses to thrive. When our SMMEs succeed, our customers, communities, and economy succeed too,” said Mark Bandi, SMME Executive.

    Recognising excellence

    The conference concluded with the SMME Awards, celebrating achievements in categories such as Innovation, Fastest Growth, Turnaround Business of the Year, and Best Newcomer, along with recognition for outstanding Pick n Pay buyers and stores that champion local enterprise.

    The Pick n Pay SMME Awards recognise South African small, medium, and micro-enterprises that have excelled in Pick n Pay's Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Programme.

    List of award categories and winners

    SMME of the Year: HQ Foods
    Best Newcomer: Wonder Snacks
    Turnaround Business of the Year: Joburger
    Fastest Growth Business: Kaama Food Family
    Innovation: HQ Foods

    Category Awards

    Fresh: Pesto Princess Foods (Pty) Ltd
    Non-Edibles: Joburger
    Edibles: Catering InFood
    GMD: Superb Lilly

    Graduates ED to ESD

    • Superb Lilly,
    • Spoontjie Trading
    • Projects and Motupa PJ Enterprise

    SMME Graduates

    • Fresh Group
    • JCE Industries
    • Le Bonbon

    Read more: Pick n Pay, small business development, Sean Summers, supplier development programme
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz