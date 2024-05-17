Top innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards

Clay Tsapi, project manager at Topco Media, welcomed attendees with an inspiring speech that set the tone for the evening. Tsapi emphasised the transformative power of technology to drive progress and prosperity in Africa. He called for unity and collaboration, urging attendees to embrace the moment and work together towards a tech-driven future.
"Innovation and collaboration are the cornerstones of progress. Tonight, we have a unique opportunity to unite and ignite the flames of inspiration, paving the way for a future filled with innovation, progress, and prosperity," Tsapi remarked.
Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, girector-general for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, delivered a powerful keynote address highlighting the importance of celebrating African excellence in technology and innovation. She emphasised the need to keep talent within the continent and encouraged the registration of intellectual property to compete globally.
"Tonight is about celebrating excellence, celebrating African excellence," Jordan-Dyani affirmed. "Make sure that we keep that talent within the continent. If anything, please make sure that you register your IP and own it."
Beverly Basson, lead journey designer and facilitator at Level Up, shared insights from the judging process, praising the optimism and growth among the finalists. She emphasised the significance of events like the Africa Tech Week Awards for celebrating achievements and inspiring future winners.
"There is wonderful evidence of good growth in so many of the businesses that I had a chance to look at. I think that growth wouldn't be possible without a strong sense of optimism and huge ambition. I think that's really encouraging," Basson noted.
The ceremony honoured outstanding individuals and organisations across various categories, recognising their contributions to the tech industry.
"I am delighted to announce the winners and highly commended of the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards. These exceptional individuals and organisations have demonstrated exemplary vision, leadership, and innovation, setting a benchmark for excellence in the tech industry," adds Ralf Fletcher, CEO at Topco Media.
The Africa Tech Week Awards underscored the continent's growing prominence in the global tech landscape, showcasing Africa's potential to lead in innovation and technological advancement.
Individual Awards
Winner: Amazon Web Services - Rashika Ramlal
Highly Commended: Coach Matching - Susi Astengo
Finalists:
Winner: Rather.Chat - Jonathan Elcock
Highly Commended: HyperionDev - Riaz Moola
Finalists:
Winner: Mint Group - Carel du Toit
Highly Commended: Boxfusion - Julius Segole
Finalists:
Organisation Awards
Winner: Absa Bank Limited
Highly Commended: Liquid Technologies
Finalists:
Winner: ECD Connect
Finalists:
Winner: Sand Technologies
Highly Commended: Afrika Tikkun
Finalists:
Winner: Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Highly Commended: LexisNexis & Mint Group
Finalists:
Winner: Easy Debit
Highly Commended: EasyEquities
Finalists:
Winner: Jumo
Highly Commended: TransUnion
Finalists:
Winner: Loot.co.za
Finalists:
Winner: Swordfish Software
Highly Commended: Isazi Consulting
Finalists:
Winner: Revenue and Utility Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd t/a Rumas
Finalists: