    Top innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards

    Issued by Topco Media
    17 May 2024
    17 May 2024
    The 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards, organised by Topco Media, celebrated the continent's tech innovators and visionaries in a dazzling ceremony held at the Century City Conference Centre on 16 May 2024. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and thought leaders to recognise and honour excellence in technology and innovation across Africa.
    Top innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards

    Clay Tsapi, project manager at Topco Media, welcomed attendees with an inspiring speech that set the tone for the evening. Tsapi emphasised the transformative power of technology to drive progress and prosperity in Africa. He called for unity and collaboration, urging attendees to embrace the moment and work together towards a tech-driven future.

    Top innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards

    "Innovation and collaboration are the cornerstones of progress. Tonight, we have a unique opportunity to unite and ignite the flames of inspiration, paving the way for a future filled with innovation, progress, and prosperity," Tsapi remarked.

    Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, girector-general for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, delivered a powerful keynote address highlighting the importance of celebrating African excellence in technology and innovation. She emphasised the need to keep talent within the continent and encouraged the registration of intellectual property to compete globally.

    "Tonight is about celebrating excellence, celebrating African excellence," Jordan-Dyani affirmed. "Make sure that we keep that talent within the continent. If anything, please make sure that you register your IP and own it."

    Top innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards

    Beverly Basson, lead journey designer and facilitator at Level Up, shared insights from the judging process, praising the optimism and growth among the finalists. She emphasised the significance of events like the Africa Tech Week Awards for celebrating achievements and inspiring future winners.

    "There is wonderful evidence of good growth in so many of the businesses that I had a chance to look at. I think that growth wouldn't be possible without a strong sense of optimism and huge ambition. I think that's really encouraging," Basson noted.

    The ceremony honoured outstanding individuals and organisations across various categories, recognising their contributions to the tech industry.

    "I am delighted to announce the winners and highly commended of the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards. These exceptional individuals and organisations have demonstrated exemplary vision, leadership, and innovation, setting a benchmark for excellence in the tech industry," adds Ralf Fletcher, CEO at Topco Media.

    The Africa Tech Week Awards underscored the continent's growing prominence in the global tech landscape, showcasing Africa's potential to lead in innovation and technological advancement.

    Individual Awards

    Africa Tech: Women in Tech Award

    Winner: Amazon Web Services - Rashika Ramlal
    Highly Commended: Coach Matching - Susi Astengo
    Finalists:

    • Africa Data Centres - Wabo Majavu
    • Afrika Tikkun Bambanani - Theresa Michael
    • ECD Connect - Jade Jacobsohn
    • Jumo - Jade Potgieter
    • Mukuru - Sandy Rheeder
    • NYDA - Dimakatso Masiteng

    Africa Tech: Tech Founder Award

    Winner: Rather.Chat - Jonathan Elcock
    Highly Commended: HyperionDev - Riaz Moola
    Finalists:

    • ECD Connect - Jade Jacobsohn
    • Findology - Mushfiqoh Samodien
    • Millennial Mindset Media - Marcia Monareng
    • MySociaLife - Dean McCoubrey
    • Omnia Solutions - Fiona Anirudh
    • TicketKore - Khomotjo Lebepe

    Africa Tech: Leader of the Year Award

    Winner: Mint Group - Carel du Toit
    Highly Commended: Boxfusion - Julius Segole
    Finalists:

    • Amazon Web Services - Rashika Ramlal
    • Clear Access - Jaco Minnaar
    • EasyEquities - Charles Savage
    • JUMO - Fábio Matos
    • Khonology - Mosa Nyamande
    • Loot.co.za - Kirk Williams
    • Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd - Hans Zachar
    • Sand Technologies - Fred Swaniker
    • TransUnion - Lee Naik

    Organisation Awards

    Africa Tech: Digital Transformation Award

    Winner: Absa Bank Limited
    Highly Commended: Liquid Technologies
    Finalists:

    • Africa Data Centres
    • Bitventure Consulting
    • Khonology
    • Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd

    Africa Tech: Startup Award sponsored by Sentech

    Winner: ECD Connect
    Finalists:

    • Afrika Tikkun Bambanani
    • Findology
    • Millennial Mindset Media
    • MySociaLife
    • Rather.Chat
    • TicketKore

    Africa Tech: Edtech Award

    Winner: Sand Technologies
    Highly Commended: Afrika Tikkun
    Finalists:

    • ALEPH Group
    • HyperionDev
    • Omnia Solutions

    Africa Tech: Technology Company of the Year Award

    Winner: Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd
    Highly Commended: LexisNexis & Mint Group
    Finalists:

    • Clear Access
    • Easy Debit
    • Liquid Technologies
    • Rook Digital

    Africa Tech: Fintech of the Year Award

    Winner: Easy Debit
    Highly Commended: EasyEquities
    Finalists:

    • Isazi Consulting
    • Mukuru

    Africa Tech: Innovation of the Year Award

    Winner: Jumo
    Highly Commended: TransUnion
    Finalists:

    • ALEPH Group
    • Boxfusion
    • Khonology
    • LexisNexis
    • Rook Digital

    Africa Tech: Retail & E-commerce Award

    Winner: Loot.co.za
    Finalists:

    • Takealot Online
    • Yuppiechef

    Africa Tech: AI Technology of the Year Award

    Winner: Swordfish Software
    Highly Commended: Isazi Consulting
    Finalists:

    • City of Cape Town
    • Jumo

    Africa Tech: Public Sector Digital Innovation Award

    Winner: Revenue and Utility Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd t/a Rumas
    Finalists:

    • Absa Bank Limited
    • Africa International Advisors
    • City of Cape Town
    • Liquid Technologies
    • National Youth Development Agency (NYDA)

    Visit these social media links to follow the conversation and stay abreast of key updates online:

  • Instagram Profile
  • Facebook Page
  • X [formerly Twitter] Profile
  • LinkedIn: Business Page

    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

