Top innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards

The 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards, organised by Topco Media, celebrated the continent's tech innovators and visionaries in a dazzling ceremony held at the Century City Conference Centre on 16 May 2024. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and thought leaders to recognise and honour excellence in technology and innovation across Africa.

Clay Tsapi, project manager at Topco Media, welcomed attendees with an inspiring speech that set the tone for the evening. Tsapi emphasised the transformative power of technology to drive progress and prosperity in Africa. He called for unity and collaboration, urging attendees to embrace the moment and work together towards a tech-driven future.

"Innovation and collaboration are the cornerstones of progress. Tonight, we have a unique opportunity to unite and ignite the flames of inspiration, paving the way for a future filled with innovation, progress, and prosperity," Tsapi remarked.

Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, girector-general for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, delivered a powerful keynote address highlighting the importance of celebrating African excellence in technology and innovation. She emphasised the need to keep talent within the continent and encouraged the registration of intellectual property to compete globally.

"Tonight is about celebrating excellence, celebrating African excellence," Jordan-Dyani affirmed. "Make sure that we keep that talent within the continent. If anything, please make sure that you register your IP and own it."

Beverly Basson, lead journey designer and facilitator at Level Up, shared insights from the judging process, praising the optimism and growth among the finalists. She emphasised the significance of events like the Africa Tech Week Awards for celebrating achievements and inspiring future winners.

"There is wonderful evidence of good growth in so many of the businesses that I had a chance to look at. I think that growth wouldn't be possible without a strong sense of optimism and huge ambition. I think that's really encouraging," Basson noted.

The ceremony honoured outstanding individuals and organisations across various categories, recognising their contributions to the tech industry.

"I am delighted to announce the winners and highly commended of the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards. These exceptional individuals and organisations have demonstrated exemplary vision, leadership, and innovation, setting a benchmark for excellence in the tech industry," adds Ralf Fletcher, CEO at Topco Media.

The Africa Tech Week Awards underscored the continent's growing prominence in the global tech landscape, showcasing Africa's potential to lead in innovation and technological advancement.

Individual Awards

Africa Tech: Women in Tech Award

Winner: Amazon Web Services - Rashika Ramlal

Highly Commended: Coach Matching - Susi Astengo

Finalists:

Africa Data Centres - Wabo Majavu



Afrika Tikkun Bambanani - Theresa Michael



ECD Connect - Jade Jacobsohn



Jumo - Jade Potgieter



Mukuru - Sandy Rheeder



NYDA - Dimakatso Masiteng

Africa Tech: Tech Founder Award

Winner: Rather.Chat - Jonathan Elcock

Highly Commended: HyperionDev - Riaz Moola

Finalists:

ECD Connect - Jade Jacobsohn



Findology - Mushfiqoh Samodien



Millennial Mindset Media - Marcia Monareng



MySociaLife - Dean McCoubrey



Omnia Solutions - Fiona Anirudh



TicketKore - Khomotjo Lebepe

Africa Tech: Leader of the Year Award

Winner: Mint Group - Carel du Toit

Highly Commended: Boxfusion - Julius Segole

Finalists:

Amazon Web Services - Rashika Ramlal



Clear Access - Jaco Minnaar



EasyEquities - Charles Savage



JUMO - Fábio Matos



Khonology - Mosa Nyamande



Loot.co.za - Kirk Williams



Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd - Hans Zachar



Sand Technologies - Fred Swaniker



TransUnion - Lee Naik

Organisation Awards

Africa Tech: Digital Transformation Award

Winner: Absa Bank Limited

Highly Commended: Liquid Technologies

Finalists:

Africa Data Centres



Bitventure Consulting



Khonology



Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Africa Tech: Startup Award sponsored by Sentech

Winner: ECD Connect

Finalists:

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani



Findology



Millennial Mindset Media



MySociaLife



Rather.Chat



TicketKore

Africa Tech: Edtech Award

Winner: Sand Technologies

Highly Commended: Afrika Tikkun

Finalists:

ALEPH Group



HyperionDev



Omnia Solutions

Africa Tech: Technology Company of the Year Award

Winner: Nutun Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Highly Commended: LexisNexis & Mint Group

Finalists:

Clear Access



Easy Debit



Liquid Technologies



Rook Digital

Africa Tech: Fintech of the Year Award

Winner: Easy Debit

Highly Commended: EasyEquities

Finalists:

Isazi Consulting



Mukuru

Africa Tech: Innovation of the Year Award

Winner: Jumo

Highly Commended: TransUnion

Finalists:

ALEPH Group



Boxfusion



Khonology



LexisNexis



Rook Digital

Africa Tech: Retail & E-commerce Award

Winner: Loot.co.za

Finalists:

Takealot Online



Yuppiechef

Africa Tech: AI Technology of the Year Award

Winner: Swordfish Software

Highly Commended: Isazi Consulting

Finalists:

City of Cape Town



Jumo

Africa Tech: Public Sector Digital Innovation Award

Winner: Revenue and Utility Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd t/a Rumas

Finalists:

Absa Bank Limited



Africa International Advisors



City of Cape Town



Liquid Technologies



National Youth Development Agency (NYDA)

