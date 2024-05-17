Checkers revamps Sixty60 app

Checkers has announced that it is beta testing the new and improved version the Sixty60 app, enabling customers to shop for over 10,000 larger Hyper products, with same day delivery.

The new Sixty60 app is currently available to customers who live in the following areas in Cape Town: Kuils River, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Bellville, Goodwood, Edgemead, Milnerton, Century City, Table View, Blouberg, Parklands, Rondebosch, Observatory, Gardens, Sea Point and Camps Bay.

With a new fleet of Hyper delivery vans, Checkers Sixty60’s product offering now extends beyond groceries to include larger items, ranging from camping and outdoor gear to small appliances, baby products, toys, kitchen and home electronics, gardening and pool equipment - all at supermarket prices.

Delivery is free during beta testing and will remain free for Xtra Savings Plus subscribers.

“We’re confident that the next iteration of Sixty60 will again disrupt online retail in South Africa. Our precision delivery promise means no more waiting at home all day for your general merchandise order to arrive. Customers can now choose the 60-minute time slot in which they’d like their Hyper delivery to arrive, with the same to-the-minute driver tracking they’ve become accustomed to on their grocery orders,” says Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation for the Shoprite Group.

As with the launch of Checkers Sixty60 in 2019, the national rollout will follow a phased approach after Beta testing to ensure a seamless customer experience.