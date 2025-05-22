Tech with purpose, progress with impact: Sentech Africa Tech Week 2025 set to drive the digital future
With just weeks to go, the event is set to bring together tech pioneers, global investors, policymakers, and digital disruptors under one roof, setting the stage for critical conversations and innovative demonstrations that will define Africa’s digital transformation journey.
Among this year’s not-to-be-missed highlights:
1. Panel Discussion: Gamified Learning: Transforming Skills Development for a Future-Ready Workforce
Panellists:
- Akhil Boddu, co-founder and COO, Zaio Institute of Technology
- Ajen Mothee, head of Innovation, Old Mutual: Personal Finance
- Kobus Louw, founder and CEO, Digemy
Education meets innovation in this session on game-based learning. Explore how gamification is equipping Africa’s future workforce with the digital and cognitive skills needed to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.
2. Fireside Chat: The Death Of Vanilla Marketing
Speaker: Yaw Dwomoh, CEO, The Adhive Group
Forget one-size-fits-all campaigns. This high-impact session explores the rise of hyper-targeted, insight-led marketing strategies that deliver real results. Learn how The Hive is breaking away from bland and embracing meaningful engagement in the digital age.
3. Panel Discussion: Global Alliances, Local Impact: Strengthening Africa’s Digital Economy Through Strategic Partnerships
Panellists:
- Ian Merrington, Group CEO, UVU
- Tim Mitchell, Digital Transformation and CX leader, Cadena Growth Partners
- Maha Jouini, VP, Agence Francophone et Africaine de l’Intelligence (AFRIA)
- Lavina Ramkissoon, advisor to The African Union and founder of hu da ta
A deep dive into how international partnerships are fuelling Africa’s tech advancement, this panel uncovers the power of cross-border collaboration in building inclusive, sustainable digital economies.
4. Tech Demo: The State of Solar in 2025 – Why AI is Driving Solar Change
Speakers:
- Andrew Middleton, CEO, GoSolr
- Dr Patrick Narbel, CTO, GoSolr
GoSolr unveils The Brain, an AI-powered solar device that’s reshaping energy independence in South Africa. From auto-adaptive systems to real-time efficiency, discover how AI is lighting the way to a smarter, more resilient energy future.
Don’t miss out – tickets are still available:
Be part of Africa’s premier tech event. Seats are limited and demand is high – book your tickets today to join the conversation shaping the continent’s tech future.
