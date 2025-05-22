AI in IP law practice: The good, the bias and the (potentially) unethical

Imagine a global fashion brand launching a new logo. Their lawyers, deploying artificial intelligence (AI) powered trademark search tools, scan millions of existing logos and brand marks in seconds, seeking potential conflicts. But what happens when the AI flags a similar design used by a small, independent artist, a resemblance that a human might deem inconsequential?

Who decides if the similarity constitutes infringement? This scenario exemplifies the complex crossroads where AI and intellectual property (IP) law now collide, demanding a new level of vigilance and strategic thinking from IP practitioners.

Benefits of AI

The rise of AI in IP law has brought significant benefits, particularly in streamlining labour-intensive tasks. AI-driven search tools can quickly analyse vast patent and trademark databases, reducing the time required for prior art searches and similarity assessments. Automated systems assist in drafting patent applications, while machine learning models predict the likelihood of registration success.

Copyright lawyers rely on AI-powered tools to detect unauthorised use of creative works online, tracking digital footprints and identifying infringement patterns. However, the effectiveness of these tools depends on the quality and comprehensiveness of their datasets, and lawyers must remain aware of potential gaps or biases in AI-generated results.

Ethical concerns

Despite the advantages, the integration of AI into IP practice raises ethical concerns, particularly regarding the accuracy of AI-driven analyses. IP lawyers have a duty to provide precise and reliable advice, which means they cannot unquestioningly accept AI-generated insights without verification.

The risk of false positives in trademark clearance searches or erroneous patent invalidation assessments could have serious legal and financial consequences.

Additionally, AI's reliance on historical data means it may inadvertently perpetuate biases, influencing decisions in ways that may not align with evolving legal interpretations or industry norms. Lawyers must critically assess AI outputs and ensure that they supplement, rather than replace, human expertise.

Privacy and security

Confidentiality and data security are also critical considerations when using AI in IP law. AI tools often process sensitive client information, including trade secrets and unpublished patent applications. The potential for data leaks or unauthorised access necessitates stringent cybersecurity measures and a thorough understanding of how AI tools store and process information.

Lawyers must carefully validate AI results, ensuring compliance with data protection laws and industry-specific confidentiality requirements.

Regulatory grey area

The regulatory landscape surrounding AI in IP law remains uncertain, adding another layer of complexity. Questions regarding the ownership of AI-generated works, the patentability of AI-created inventions and the role of AI in litigation continue to challenge legal frameworks.

For instance, while some jurisdictions have recognised AI as an assistive tool in the creative process, they do not grant AI the status of an inventor or author, raising debates over IP rights in AI-generated outputs. IP lawyers must stay abreast of evolving case law and legislative developments to advise clients effectively in this rapidly shifting domain.

Keeping up-to-date and in charge

To navigate these challenges, IP lawyers should adopt a balanced approach that embraces AI's efficiencies while maintaining rigorous oversight. Continuous education on AI advancements is crucial, allowing lawyers to understand the capabilities and limitations of the technology.

Instead of fully delegating tasks to AI, practitioners should use these tools as decision-support systems, ensuring that human judgment remains central to legal analysis. Establishing firm-wide AI usage policies can also help regulate how and when AI tools are applied, fostering a culture of responsible innovation within IP practice.

Ultimately, while AI is transforming IP law, its successful integration requires a careful and strategic approach. By remaining vigilant about ethical risks, regulatory uncertainties, and the limitations of AI, IP lawyers can harness its benefits without compromising professional integrity.

As AI continues to evolve, those who proactively adapt while upholding the principles of accuracy, confidentiality, and sound legal reasoning will be best positioned to navigate this complex landscape.