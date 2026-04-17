CannesLions2026 awarding juries feature 12 South Africans

The Cannes Lions has announced the Cannes Lions awarding juries, with 12 top advertising and media South Africans included, an increase of one on 2025, when the country had nine creatives on the awarding juries.

(Image source: © Firece Pharma Fierce Pharma Ten South Africans have been named to the Cannes Lions awarding juries

The awarding juries set up the global benchmark for creativity.

“This year’s line-up shows how the creative industry is evolving, with more disciplines, brands, independent agencies, and increased representation from Africa, Pacific, MENA and LATAM.

“We’re also pleased to welcome Lion-winning Jurors from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela for the very first time,” states the Cannes Lions.

The jury members will convene at the International Festival of Creativity in Cannes this June to set the standard for the year ahead – awarding the most creative and impactful work that’ll set a new bar and make history.

South African jury members

Audio & Radio: Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director, Machine_



Creative Data, Veli Ngubane, chief creative officer, Avatar



Creative Effectiveness, Mpume Ngobese, managing director, Joe Public



Creative Strategy, Neo Makhele, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy South Africa



Digital Craft, Stephanie Mazingi, creative managing director, Havas South Africa



Direct, Khethiwe Makhubo, creative group head, McCann Joburg



Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Danni Pinch, executive creative director, Accenture Song



Glass: The Lion for Change, Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer and founder, LoveSong



Media, Dashni Vilakazi, managing director, The MediaShop



Print & Publishing, Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and chief creative officer, Think Creative Africa



Sustainable Development Goals, Bogosi Motshegwa, founder, CEO, and chief strategy officer, Thinkerneur



Social & Creator, Khangelani Dziba, brand communications consultant, Independent

Recently, South Africa’s Gugu Mthembu, the chief marketing officer for Telkom, was named jury president for Creative Business Transformation.

Rest of Africa

Also representing the continent are:

Kenya: Brand experience & activation, Zizwe Vundla, chief marketing officer, Safaricom | Mpesa

Kenya: Film Craft, Mbithi Masya, director, Fat Rain Africa

Nigeria: Film, Femi Odugbemi, founder and CEO, Zuri24 Media Limited

Ghana: Health & Wellness, Norkor Duah, CEO, MullenLowe Accra



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