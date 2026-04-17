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Cannes Lions

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#CannesLions2026 awarding juries feature 12 South Africans

The Cannes Lions has announced the Cannes Lions awarding juries, with 12 top advertising and media South Africans included, an increase of one on 2025, when the country had nine creatives on the awarding juries.
17 Apr 2026
17 Apr 2026
(Image source: © Firece Pharma Ten South Africans have been named to the Cannes Lions awarding juries
(Image source: © Firece Pharma Fierce Pharma Ten South Africans have been named to the Cannes Lions awarding juries

The awarding juries set up the global benchmark for creativity.

“This year’s line-up shows how the creative industry is evolving, with more disciplines, brands, independent agencies, and increased representation from Africa, Pacific, MENA and LATAM.

“We’re also pleased to welcome Lion-winning Jurors from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela for the very first time,” states the Cannes Lions.

The jury members will convene at the International Festival of Creativity in Cannes this June to set the standard for the year ahead – awarding the most creative and impactful work that’ll set a new bar and make history.

South African jury members

  • Audio & Radio: Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director, Machine_
  • Creative Data, Veli Ngubane, chief creative officer, Avatar
  • Creative Effectiveness, Mpume Ngobese, managing director, Joe Public
  • Creative Strategy, Neo Makhele, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy South Africa
  • Digital Craft, Stephanie Mazingi, creative managing director, Havas South Africa
  • Direct, Khethiwe Makhubo, creative group head, McCann Joburg
  • Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Danni Pinch, executive creative director, Accenture Song
  • Glass: The Lion for Change, Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer and founder, LoveSong
  • Media, Dashni Vilakazi, managing director, The MediaShop
  • Print & Publishing, Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and chief creative officer, Think Creative Africa
  • Sustainable Development Goals, Bogosi Motshegwa, founder, CEO, and chief strategy officer, Thinkerneur
  • Social & Creator, Khangelani Dziba, brand communications consultant, Independent

Recently, South Africa’s Gugu Mthembu, the chief marketing officer for Telkom, was named jury president for Creative Business Transformation.

Rest of Africa

Also representing the continent are:

Kenya: Brand experience & activation, Zizwe Vundla, chief marketing officer, Safaricom | Mpesa
Kenya: Film Craft, Mbithi Masya, director, Fat Rain Africa
Nigeria: Film, Femi Odugbemi, founder and CEO, Zuri24 Media Limited
Ghana: Health & Wellness, Norkor Duah, CEO, MullenLowe Accra

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: advertising, advertising awards, Direct Lions, Media Lions, Joe Public, Cannes Lions juries, The MediaShop, Cannes Lions, Ogilvy South Africa, Suhana Gordhan, Jabulani Sigege, Avatar, Neo Makhele, McCann Joburg, Creative Data Lions, Creative Effectiveness Lions, glass lions, Veli Ngubane, Nkgabiseng Motau, Digital Craft Lions, Mpume Ngobese, Havas South Africa, Machine_, Think Creative Africa, Dashni Vilakazi, Danni Pinch, Accenture Song, print and publishing Lions, audio & radio Lions, LoveSong, #CannesLions2026
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