#CannesLions2026 awarding juries feature 12 South Africans
The awarding juries set up the global benchmark for creativity.
“This year’s line-up shows how the creative industry is evolving, with more disciplines, brands, independent agencies, and increased representation from Africa, Pacific, MENA and LATAM.
“We’re also pleased to welcome Lion-winning Jurors from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela for the very first time,” states the Cannes Lions.
The jury members will convene at the International Festival of Creativity in Cannes this June to set the standard for the year ahead – awarding the most creative and impactful work that’ll set a new bar and make history.
South African jury members
- Audio & Radio: Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director, Machine_
- Creative Data, Veli Ngubane, chief creative officer, Avatar
- Creative Effectiveness, Mpume Ngobese, managing director, Joe Public
- Creative Strategy, Neo Makhele, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy South Africa
- Digital Craft, Stephanie Mazingi, creative managing director, Havas South Africa
- Direct, Khethiwe Makhubo, creative group head, McCann Joburg
- Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Danni Pinch, executive creative director, Accenture Song
- Glass: The Lion for Change, Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer and founder, LoveSong
- Media, Dashni Vilakazi, managing director, The MediaShop
- Print & Publishing, Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and chief creative officer, Think Creative Africa
- Sustainable Development Goals, Bogosi Motshegwa, founder, CEO, and chief strategy officer, Thinkerneur
- Social & Creator, Khangelani Dziba, brand communications consultant, Independent
Recently, South Africa’s Gugu Mthembu, the chief marketing officer for Telkom, was named jury president for Creative Business Transformation.
Rest of Africa
Also representing the continent are:
Kenya: Brand experience & activation, Zizwe Vundla, chief marketing officer, Safaricom | Mpesa
Kenya: Film Craft, Mbithi Masya, director, Fat Rain Africa
Nigeria: Film, Femi Odugbemi, founder and CEO, Zuri24 Media Limited
Ghana: Health & Wellness, Norkor Duah, CEO, MullenLowe Accra
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram