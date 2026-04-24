CannesLions2026 | 2 exceptional SA creatives named to prestigious juries

Two of the Cannes Lions most prestigious awards have named their juries, including two exceptional South African creatives.

(Left) Nunu Ntshingila, chairperson of Ntinta and Women For Women (Global), has been amed to serve on the Creative Brand jury and (righht) Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, Accenture Song, South Africa, has been named to the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions jury (Image composite: Ruth Cooper @ Bizcommunity)

Dan Wieden Titanium Lions jury

Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, Accenture Song, South Africa, has been named to the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions jury.

His leadership has played a pivotal role at agencies such as FCB South Africa, Ogilvy, and WPP Studio X Africa, where he helped elevate brands and inspire teams to push beyond the expected.

As chief creative officer at FCB, he was instrumental in the agency being named No.2 Creative Agency in Africa (Warc Report 2022), and at WPP Studio X, he helped Coca-Cola strengthen its creative impact across the continent.

His work has earned Cannes Lions and Loerie Grands Prix, One Show Pencils, and D&AD Awards, and his influence extends beyond the work itself.

A regular presence on international award juries, he has served as jury president at Cannes Lions and D&AD, as well as chairperson of the Loerie Awards.

The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity.

The work breaks new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.

Creative Brand jury

Nunu Ntshingila, chairperson of Ntinta and Women For Women (Global), has been amed to serve on the Creative Brand jury.

A new award introduced this year, the Creative Brand Lion will celebrate how brands strategically use creativity across their organisation to drive sustained business success.

Instead of judging individual campaigns, this Lion recognises the systems, cultures, and capabilities that deliver measurable business growth and long-term brand value.

This Award sits in a new Brand Track and benchmarks how brands build the foundational architecture that makes continuous creative excellence inevitable. Entries will focus on longer-term capability-building initiatives that demonstrate business impact rather than campaign performance.

Ntshingila is well-known in South Africa, having been with Ogilvy from 1999 to 2015, where she also served as CEO of the Ogilvy Group and Chairperson of Ogilvy Africa.

From 2025 to 2022, as Meta’s regional director for Africa, she established Facebook’s continental presence, expanded connectivity infrastructure, and grew the African creator and enterprise economy.

Her 35-year career spans technology, marketing, and branding. She also has interests and investments in technology, infrastructure, mining, and social development across Africa.

She has served on boards including Pepkor, Telkom, Old Mutual, and Transnet. She is a Fortune Top 50 Most Powerful Women honouree (2018–2019), a Loeries Hall of Fame inductee, and holds an MBA from Morgan State University.

The two join a host of South African creatives representing the country's best creative talent on juries at Cannes this year.