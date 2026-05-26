Registration campaign uses murals to reach voters

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is mandated not only to manage elections but also to ensure that citizens understand their rights and participate in the democratic process. This requires communication methods that reach people where they are, rather than expecting them to seek out information.

Petronella Mphahlele looks at why the IEC uses wall murals for voter registration campaigns in South Africa (Image source: @ IEC https://www.facebook.com/IECSouthAfrica/posts IEC]])

The IEC has adopted wall murals as a communication tool for voter registration campaigns. While digital platforms, radio, and television remain important, murals offer a grounded, accessible way to connect with citizens across both urban and rural communities.

The IEC’s use of murals highlights a broader shift in communication strategy. It shows how public art and community engagement can be combined to deliver impactful messaging that resonates beyond traditional advertising formats.

For brands and organisations, this approach demonstrates the value of meeting audiences in shared spaces, using creativity and purpose to drive meaningful engagement.

Wall murals are more than a creative expression. For the IEC, they are a strategic tool that combines visibility, accessibility, and community connection to promote voter registration and participation. In a country as diverse as South Africa, effective communication requires more than reach. It requires relevance.

By turning public spaces into platforms for civic education, the IEC has shown how communication can become both visible and meaningful, helping to strengthen the foundations of democracy.

There are several reasons for this.