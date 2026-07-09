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    eThekwini announces outdoor ad rules ahead of 2026 local elections

    Ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, the eThekwini Municipality has approved a temporary relaxation of its outdoor advertising regulations to accommodate political campaigning while maintaining controls over the use of public space.
    9 Jul 2026
    9 Jul 2026
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    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The decision, approved at the municipality's Full Council meeting on 7 July, introduces a limited waiver of provisions contained in the eThekwini Municipality Outdoor Advertising Bylaw, 2018. The waiver will apply exclusively to the 2026 municipal elections.

    Under the approved framework, political parties and independent candidates may display up to 800 standard A1-sized election posters per ward, subject to municipal approval and compliance requirements.

    Election posters will be permitted on municipal electricity light poles, while several major transport corridors, including the Ruth First Highway (M4 Northern Freeway), Inkosi Albert Luthuli Freeway (M4 Southern Freeway) and Higginson Highway, will be opened for election-related advertising.

    The municipality has also approved designated beach areas for election advertising through flying banners during the three weeks preceding election day. Election-related wall murals will be allowed, provided they receive prior municipal approval and comply with applicable requirements.

    Advertising subject to approval

    All applications must be submitted to the municipality's General Advertising Branch for assessment before any campaign material is displayed.

    Political parties and candidates will also be required to pay a refundable deposit of R200 per ward in which posters are erected.

    The municipality said all election-related advertising must be removed within 30 days of the election. Where parties fail to do so, the municipality will remove the material and recover the associated costs from the responsible political party or candidate.

    The temporary waiver is intended to balance election campaigning with the orderly management of public infrastructure and will expire once the 2026 Local Government Elections have concluded.

    Read more: eThekwini Municipality, OOH, municipal elections, local elections, advertising rules
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