Youth Month highlights opportunities we inherit and create

When I was growing up in a village in Limpopo, I watched infrastructure change lives. Roads improved access to services. Water systems brought dignity and livelihood opportunities. Communities that once struggled without basic infrastructure began to see the benefits that engineering can deliver.

SRK Consulting (South Africa) senior geotechnical engineer Confidence Tshilande (second from left) at the SAICE Environmental Engineering Division (SEED) conference earlier this month

As a young girl, I was fascinated by these activities, and asked myself: “Who builds these things, and how can I become one of them?” When a young engineering university student came to our school to talk about career opportunities, he raised the prospect of studying engineering – and I never looked back.

This month we celebrated a momentous Youth Month, as it is 50 years since student uprisings began in Soweto in 1976 – and I have been reflecting on how different my own story might have been had those young people not stood up for their right to education. Their actions helped open doors for generations of South Africans, including young women like me who now have opportunities to study, innovate, lead and contribute to the country's development.

Responsibility to build

For me, then, Youth Month is not only about remembering the past; it is about recognising our responsibility to use the opportunities we have inherited to build a better future for others. In my case, engineering represented an opportunity to make a tangible difference. Growing up, I could see that people's quality of life was directly linked to the infrastructure around them. Communities with better roads, water supply systems and public services generally enjoyed greater opportunities and a better standard of living. I wanted to be part of creating those opportunities.

I often describe engineering as the closest profession to being an inventor – which I also had dreams of doing from early on. Engineers are constantly challenged to solve problems, think differently and find better ways of doing things. That appealed to me from a young age, and it continues to inspire me today.

Growing together

My career path has taken me through civil engineering studies at the University of Johannesburg, postgraduate studies in geotechnical engineering at the University of Cape Town, professional registration, and eventually to my current role at SRK Consulting in Johannesburg.

Along the way, one lesson has stood out above all others: nobody succeeds alone. One of the greatest advantages of working within an organisation such as SRK is the opportunity to learn from highly experienced professionals who are generous with their knowledge. Engineering projects are becoming increasingly complex, and the challenges we face often require multidisciplinary thinking and collaboration across different technical fields.

As a young professional, I have benefited enormously from mentors, colleagues and seasoned experts who have been willing to share their experience and provide guidance. Whether it is a technical challenge, a career decision or simply learning how to navigate the responsibilities that come with professional growth, there is immense value in having people who are prepared to invest in your development.

This culture of collaboration has reinforced another important lesson: diversity of thought makes us stronger. The best solutions are often developed when people from different backgrounds, disciplines and experiences work together towards a common goal.

Power of mentoring

Having benefited from that support myself, I believe strongly in paying it forward. Mentorship has become one of the most rewarding aspects of my professional journey. Today, I mentor young people at various stages of their careers, from high school learners exploring career options to university students and young professionals entering the engineering industry.

In many cases, what young people need most is not a formal programme or a structured intervention. Sometimes they simply need someone who is willing to listen, answer questions and provide encouragement.

Just one conversation with that young engineering student who visited my village when I was at school was life-changing. He helped me see possibilities that I had never previously considered. It demonstrated the power that a single interaction can have in changing the trajectory of a young person's future.

That experience continues to influence how I approach mentorship today. It also inspired me to create Prestiio, a digital platform designed to connect women and young people with mentors, support networks and opportunities for personal and professional growth. The platform provides a safe environment where users can engage with mentors, build meaningful connections and ask questions.

Organisations that empower

Professional institutions are also critical in nurturing the next generation of engineers. I have seen the value that organisations like the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) bring to the profession. They create opportunities for learning, networking and knowledge sharing that extend well beyond individual workplaces.

One example is the work being done through the SAICE Environmental Engineering Division (SEED), which brings together engineers, researchers, academics and industry practitioners to address some of the most pressing environmental and infrastructure challenges facing society.

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of serving as a technical reviewer for the 2026 SEED Conference, whose theme focused on engineering for a sustainable and regenerative future. The discussions reinforced the vital role that engineers must play in balancing development with environmental stewardship.

Gaining confidence

What impressed me most was not only the quality of technical thinking on display, but the willingness of experienced professionals to share their knowledge with younger participants. Conferences and professional forums allow young engineers to learn from industry leaders, engage with new ideas and gain confidence in their own abilities. They also remind young professionals that they are part of a much larger community of people committed to solving society's challenges.

When it comes to professional support, some of the most meaningful guidance happens through everyday conversations. A discussion over coffee, a phone call, a site visit or a simple message of encouragement can have a profound impact on a young person's confidence and career direction.

I would encourage every engineer to reach out and inspire young people with questions and advice about their future – to get them thinking and acting proactively, in make full use of the opportunities which many in previous generations did not enjoy.



