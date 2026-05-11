BONDay sets the tone for ATI 2026

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 officially began with BONDay in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 11 May under the theme Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s tourism economy.

BONDay (Business opportunity networking say), opened officially by the Honourable Deputy Minister of Tourism, Makhotso Sotyu.

“BONDay is therefore more than the opening of a programme; it is a celebration of Africa’s collective potential and a reminder that our continent’s future is strongest when we grow together.”

“It is especially significant that we gather during Africa Month, a time to celebrate our continent’s unity, resilience, identity, and extraordinary promise.”

“The BONDAY programme launches critical conversations around policy, entrepreneurship, destination competitiveness, sports tourism, culture, and digital transformation.” said Corne Koch, chief convention bureau officer.

BONDay included:

“Africa’s Narrative as the World’s Tourism Powerhouse”



A TikTok masterclass exploring how inspiration converts into bookings



Panel discussions on sports tourism as a growing global driver



Insights into how music, fashion, and gastronomy are reshaping the travel experience

A call to grow a shared tourism economy

This year’s theme positions tourism as a central economic driver for the continent, with the Deputy Minister emphasising both opportunity and challenge, “Africa’s tourism story is therefore not simply one of growth, but of resilience, reinvention, and rising ambition.”

“Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s tourism economy is both an aspiration and a strategic call to action.”

She added that Africa is entering a new phase of expansion “Africa is among the fastest growing tourism regions globally… This signals that the continent is no longer in ‘recovery mode’ but entering a new expansion phase.”

Communities and MSMEs at the centre of tourism growth

A key focus of BONDay is inclusive growth, particularly the role of communities and small businesses in shaping Africa’s tourism economy.

“Tourism connects travellers to local guides, township experiences, transport providers, food producers, artisans, and countless community led businesses.” , said Deputy Minister

“My hope is that BONDay inspires us all to think about how we get communities across our continent to see tourism not as a distant industry, but as a powerful local opportunity.”

President Ramaphosa to officially open Indaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 on 12 May, reinforcing tourism as a strategic pillar of South Africa’s and Africa’s economic growth.

Culture, sport, and digital innovation shaping Africa’s tourism future

“Sport and culture are among Africa’s greatest tourism assets and some of our most powerful drivers of economic growth, destination differentiation, and continental pride.”, highlighted the Deputy Minister

“Together, sport and culture do far more than entertain. They tell Africa’s story, strengthen our destination brands, create jobs, empower communities, and inspire both domestic and international travel.”

Digital platforms are also central to this shift, with innovation seen as essential to competitiveness, “Destination marketing is evolving rapidly, and digital platforms such as TikTok are transforming how travellers discover destinations.”

Driving a unified African tourism economy

A recurring theme across the opening day is the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors.

“Africa’s tourism growth cannot be delivered by government alone, nor by the private sector in isolation. Sustainable tourism growth depends on strong public private partnerships.”

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 continues over the next three days, with ministers, buyers, exhibitors, media and tourism stakeholders from across the world taking part in discussions, networking sessions and destination showcases focused on the future of African tourism.