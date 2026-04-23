Tourism positioned as economic driver ahead of Indaba 2026

South Africa is positioning tourism as a core driver of economic growth ahead of Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026, with government calling for deeper continental cooperation, increased investment, and stronger private sector participation in the industry.

Source: Department of Tourism

The announcement was made during a stakeholder webinar hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, where Minister Patricia de Lille confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially open this year’s trade show.

“This webinar forms part of our ongoing efforts to keep stakeholders informed, aligned, and confident as we build momentum towards Africa’s Travel Indaba. Tourism is one of the few industries that directly supports job creation, stimulates GDP growth, and uplifts communities across accommodation, transport, SMMEs, and cultural enterprises. It must be fully integrated into our broader economic recovery and growth strategies,” said Minister de Lille.

Tourism positioned as a continental growth lever

The Minister highlighted tourism as more than a sector, describing it as a “powerful economic lever” capable of delivering inclusive and geographically distributed growth.

She stressed that the rest of Africa remains South Africa’s largest and most resilient source market, positioning Africa’s Travel Indaba as a key platform for advancing continental cooperation and tourism-led trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Africa’s Travel Indaba is more than a trade show. It is a platform to position Africa as a unified, competitive destination, particularly as it takes place during Africa Month and celebrate our shared identity and economic integration,” she added.

South Africa’s tourism positioning and strategy

South Africa continues to market itself as a globally competitive destination, anchored by strong infrastructure, cultural diversity, and a growing focus on experience-led and geographically dispersed tourism. Government says this includes expanding benefits to rural and township-based tourism economies.

South Africa’s ability to host global events remains a key pillar of its tourism strategy, with officials positioning the country as both a leisure and business events hub.

KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini highlight Indaba’s impact

“Africa’s Travel Indaba is a driver of economic recovery, a platform for opportunity, and a gateway to the world. We are not just ready to host an event, but we are ready to unlock value. It allows us to tell the story of KwaZulu-Natal to the world: a story of culture, heritage, nature, and opportunity,” said Dr Nkosenye G. Zulu, head of department at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA).

“As the host city for Indaba, eThekwini Municipality is committed to ensuring that every aspect of the event reflects our dedication to excellence and hospitality. The ATI has become a platform for local entrepreneurs and small businesses to gain visibility and access new markets,” added eThekwini Mayor Vusumuzi Xaba.

Indaba 2027 planning and private sector shift

Planning for Africa’s Travel Indaba 2027 is already underway, with the event set to undergo a revamp that includes expanded private sector and sponsorship participation. The changes aim to strengthen global competitiveness and widen participation for rural and township tourism enterprises.

The Minister closed the session with a call for wider public participation in shaping the event.

Proposals can be emailed to ten.acirfahtuos@slasoporp.