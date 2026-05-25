Victoria Falls camp targets safari incentives market

A new seasonal tented camp developed by Chiefs Tented Camps near Victoria Falls is targeting the growing safari incentives and experiential tourism market in Southern Africa.

Source: Chiefs Tented Camps

Located within Zimbabwe’s Jafuta Community Reserve, Victoria Falls Tented Camp has been positioned as a bush-based group travel and incentive destination within a protected wildlife environment.

The camp accommodates up to 80 guests across 40 cottage-style canvas tents and operates seasonally between April and September.

According to the camp information, the property is situated approximately 10km from Victoria Falls town and 15km from Victoria Falls Airport.

Conservation forms part of the experience

The development places strong emphasis on conservation-linked tourism through its location within one of the region’s major elephant corridors connecting Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia.

“The Jafuta Community Reserve is home to one of the region’s most important elephant corridors, a stretch of wild land where herds move freely between Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Zambia,” the camp information states.

According to the camp, community-driven initiatives within the reserve focus on protecting elephant migration routes and reducing human-wildlife conflict.

Guests are also offered access to conservation experiences, game drives, bush dinners and outdoor group activities linked to the reserve environment.

Safari MICE tourism continues growing

The launch reflects broader growth in experiential travel and safari-based meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) tourism across Southern Africa.

Victoria Falls has increasingly expanded beyond traditional leisure tourism into incentive travel, group tourism and multi-destination safari itineraries linked to Botswana and Zambia.

The camp said it aims to position itself as a seasonal MICE venue offering outdoor group experiences connected to conservation and safari tourism.